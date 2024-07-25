Ice Spice dishes on Taylor Swift and Matty Healy controversy after Karma remix

New York, New York - Ice Spice has shared her side of the story a year after her remix with Taylor Swift made headlines for its connection to the controversy surrounding Taylor's former flame Matty Healy.

Ice Spice (c.) has shared her side of the story surrounding her Taylor Swift (r.) collab and its connection to the pop star's controversial ex, Matty Healy. © Collage: Rich Polk, Paras Griffin, & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a cover story for Rolling Stone published Thursday, the 24-year-old rapper dished on joining forces with Taylor for a remix of her Midnights hit Karma last May.

"I remember my manager called me, and he usually texts, but he called, and he's like, 'You ready for this one?' And I'm thinking it's going to be some bad news or something," Ice said.

"He's like, 'Taylor Swift has a record for you to get on from her album,'" she recalled.

While she tried to play it "cool," the Bronx native confessed that she started "hysterically crying" and couldn't believe this was "real life."

Ice went on to admit that the backlash at the time, which accused the 34-year-old pop star of essentially using her for clout, frustrated her, as the two have struck up a very genuine friendship.

"Taylor f**ks with me. She's so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well," she said.

The Munch artist also weighed in on the controversy over Taylor's then-romance with Matty Healy, as The 1975 frontman had previously made comments about Ice that many deemed racist – thus making some fans suspicious that Taylor was hoping to protect her reputation by working with her.