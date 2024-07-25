Ice Spice dishes on Taylor Swift and Matty Healy controversy after Karma remix
New York, New York - Ice Spice has shared her side of the story a year after her remix with Taylor Swift made headlines for its connection to the controversy surrounding Taylor's former flame Matty Healy.
In a cover story for Rolling Stone published Thursday, the 24-year-old rapper dished on joining forces with Taylor for a remix of her Midnights hit Karma last May.
"I remember my manager called me, and he usually texts, but he called, and he's like, 'You ready for this one?' And I'm thinking it's going to be some bad news or something," Ice said.
"He's like, 'Taylor Swift has a record for you to get on from her album,'" she recalled.
While she tried to play it "cool," the Bronx native confessed that she started "hysterically crying" and couldn't believe this was "real life."
Ice went on to admit that the backlash at the time, which accused the 34-year-old pop star of essentially using her for clout, frustrated her, as the two have struck up a very genuine friendship.
"Taylor f**ks with me. She's so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well," she said.
The Munch artist also weighed in on the controversy over Taylor's then-romance with Matty Healy, as The 1975 frontman had previously made comments about Ice that many deemed racist – thus making some fans suspicious that Taylor was hoping to protect her reputation by working with her.
Ice Spice says she was "confused" by Matty Healy backlash
"I actually was late as f**k to that. I didn't know about it until like a month after or something like that," she said.
"He apologized multiple times, but I didn't realize how big of a deal it was to other people. I feel like people just wanted something to be mad about, I guess."
During an episode of The Adam Friedland show, the podcast host brought up Ice and described her as an "Inuit Spice Girl" and a "chubby Chinese lady."
Matty then chimed in to add, "Yeah, that's what Ice Spice is like."
Spotify later pulled the episode from streaming due to the racist content, but it remains on YouTube.
At the time of the Karma collab, Taylor was still enjoying a brief fling with Matty, which wound up being the apparent subject of her latest record, The Tortured Poets Department.
The Down Bad artist has since famously moved on with NFL star Travis Kelce, and she even brought Ice along with her to watch him play in Super Bowl LVIII earlier this year.
