Is Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn dating someone new?
London, UK - A year after his split from Taylor Swift was confirmed, actor Joe Alwyn has reportedly "moved on" and is said to be doing well.
An insider has shed light on the 33-year-old's personal life since calling it quits with Swift last April.
"He's dating and happy," a source told PEOPLE on Sunday. "He's a great guy and not into drama in any way."
The 34-year-old pop star dated Alwyn for six years before they went their separate ways. She then dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy between May and June 2023 before moving on with her current beau, Travis Kelce, later that summer.
Alwyn "certainly doesn't talk poorly about her," according to the insider, adding, "He was in love with her, and it just didn't work out."
The comments appear to line up with the revelations (or lack thereof) on Swift's newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped on April 19.
Though many fans believed it would contain some telling breakup tracks about Alwyn, the primary muse wound up being Healy, with just a few ballads seeming to allude to the end of the six-year love story.
Which songs on The Tortured Poets Department are about Joe Alwyn?
As predicted, So Long, London seems to be inspired by the British actor, along with loml, where Swift sings, "I wish I could un-recall / How we almost had it all."
Per ET, the former lovebirds "are not in touch at this point," but they want to be "respectful" of one another, which may explain Swift's lack of direct or overtly scathing mentions of Alwyn.
Their split has been linked to a "difference in personalities," with sources adding the two simply "grew apart."
