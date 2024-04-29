Is Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn dating someone new?

London, UK - A year after his split from Taylor Swift was confirmed, actor Joe Alwyn has reportedly "moved on" and is said to be doing well.

Joe Alwyn (r.) is said to be "dating and happy" a year after calling it quits with Taylor Swift. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & UPI Photo

An insider has shed light on the 33-year-old's personal life since calling it quits with Swift last April.

"He's dating and happy," a source told PEOPLE on Sunday. "He's a great guy and not into drama in any way."

The 34-year-old pop star dated Alwyn for six years before they went their separate ways. She then dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy between May and June 2023 before moving on with her current beau, Travis Kelce, later that summer.

Alwyn "certainly doesn't talk poorly about her," according to the insider, adding, "He was in love with her, and it just didn't work out."

The comments appear to line up with the revelations (or lack thereof) on Swift's newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped on April 19.

Though many fans believed it would contain some telling breakup tracks about Alwyn, the primary muse wound up being Healy, with just a few ballads seeming to allude to the end of the six-year love story.