Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy moving in together?

New York, New York - Are these two in a hurry?

Is Matty Healy (l) already planning to move in with Taylor Swift in New York? © Montage: Dia Dipasupi AFP, Ashley Landis/AP

Even though their love may be quite fresh - Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are said to be sure about each other and may want to take the next step in their relationships already.

After only being a rumored couple for a few weeks, the British tabloid The Sun has reported the two musicians will soon share a home.

A source confirmed to the outlet that the 1975 frontman has shipped his music equipment from his home in the UK to set-up shop in New York City, with plans to help Swift write her next album.

"He and Taylor are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can," the insider said.

They added he will attend certain shows of Taylor's The Eras Tour "to gather inspiration for her next album."

Matty was spotted at Taylor's shows in Nashville and all three Philadelphia shows earlier this month, at one point seated in a private box with her father.

Now, perhaps things between them are picking up even more speed.