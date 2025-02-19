Taylor Swift adds to her music accolades as she tops global recording charts

London, UK – Taylor Swift has been crowned the global recording artist of the year for a fifth time after breaking records, selling out arenas, and topping music charts throughout 2024.

Taylor Swift has been crowned the global recording artist of the year for a fifth time after breaking records, selling out arenas, and topping music charts throughout 2024. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The pop superstar (35) previously won the award in 2014, 2019, 2022, and 2023 and has now been named by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), which represents the recorded music industry worldwide, as its recipient again for the last year.

Swift has held on to the top spot following the success of her mammoth Eras Tour which helped propel albums throughout her back catalogue back up the charts, according to the IFPI.

The demand has led to 2023's 1989 (Taylor's Version), 2022's Midnights, 2020's folklore, 2020's evermore, and 2019's Lover all securing spots in the top 20 of IFPI's 2024 global vinyl album chart.

The release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, last April also helped her win four other IFPI awards, including global album chart, global vinyl album chart, global streaming album chart, and global album sales chart.

Swift wrapped her billion-dollar, record-breaking Eras Tour in December, having started the mammoth string of dates in March 2023.