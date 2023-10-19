Taylor Swift drops major surprise in honor of the "Cruelest Summer"

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has surprised fans with the unannounced drop of the Cruelest Summer EP, featuring the first-ever live recording release from The Eras Tour !

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift surprised fans with a new live recording of Cruel Summer from The Eras Tour. © Collage: John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift

The 33-year-old singer shocked fans on Wednesday with a social media post announcing the release of Cruel Summer - Live from TS⏐The Eras Tour as well as a new remix of the song by LP Giobbi.

The post featured two previously unseen snaps from the Lover era.

In the first, Swift made sure to keep up her 1989 (Taylor's Version) aesthetic with a light blue dress paired with brown sunglasses and her signature red lipstick. The second photo showed the Karma artist staring out at a pink sunset above palm trees.

Swift thanked fans for their support of The Eras Tour concert film in the caption, writing, "What a truly mind blowing thing you've turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into."

"I've been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we're known for."

She added that Swifties' support for Cruel Summer in the year after its initial 2019 release led her to make it the first full song of the concert.

The surprise EP is also likely a play to boost the song's performance on the charts, as Cruel Summer is challenging for #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and could score her a milestone tenth #1 single.