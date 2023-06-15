Taylor Swift cancels private NYC club membership after date photos leak

New York, New York - After a photo leak revealed her secret date with Matty Healy, Taylor Swift has reportedly canceled her membership at the private club Casa Cipriani in New York City.

Taylor Swift reportedly canceled her membership at Casa Cipriani shortly after several members were ousted for taking photos of her on a date. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

An insider told Page Six that the 33-year-old has decided to end her membership at the swanky establishment, about a month after she was photographed inside while on a date with The 1975 frontman.

Casa Cipriani has a strict no-pictures policy, but it certainly wasn't strict enough to prevent the leak, and the PDA-filled photos all but confirmed the musicians were an item.

Another source previously told Page Six that "at least three members" of the Manhattan club were booted for breaking the rules by taking the photos.

The insider also dished that Swift intentionally chose the location because of the privacy policy and left once she realized photos were being snapped regardless.

The outlet contacted Casa Cipriani as well, with the club denying that the Anti-Hero singer had ended her membership.