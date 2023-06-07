Matty Healy talks Taylor Swift split as more details emerge about the romance
New York, New York - Shortly after the news of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's split broke, The 1975 frontman seemingly alluded to the break-up and the negative attention the relationship brought.
During a concert on Monday, Healy opened up about his decision to avoid social media and shared that he's relying on his friends for support in a seeming nod to the highly-publicized split.
He pointed out a fan's sign that read, "You are loved," and told the concertgoer, "That was very, very kind of you."
"I'm sure that's alluding to..." he said, stopping short of any concrete explanation.
"As you're aware, I'm not very online at the moment, and I'm sure people have just been calling me a c**t relentlessly," he said.
Healy has, indeed, been at the center of social media ire after his rumored romance with Swift brought further attention to his past controversial comments, which many fans deemed racist. The backlash became so heated that some particularly fervent Swifties launched a campaign urging the Anti-Hero singer to condemn her alleged beau's comments and actions.
While Healy assured fans he's doing just fine as he leans on his bandmates for support, new details about the sudden split reveal that the About You crooner's scandals weren't the reason behind it.
Why did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up?
The musicians' break-up was first revealed on Monday, just a month after they first sparked romance rumors.
After a few appearances at The Eras Tour and PDA-filled nights out on the town, it seems that Swift's latest love story has come to an end. But per new reports, the relationship wasn't all that serious to begin with.
An insider told PEOPLE that the romance "was always casual," and they were never "exclusive."
"There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course," the source said.
Both PEOPLE and TMZ have confirmed that the split was due to their busy touring schedules, not the social media backlash to Healy's many controversies.
The short-lived romance came shortly after news broke of Swift and her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, calling it quits in April.
According to US Weekly, Swift "wasn't ready for another serious relationship just yet," which is likely why she opted to keep things casual with The 1975 musician.
