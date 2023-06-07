Matty Healy talks Taylor Swift split as more details emerge about the romance

New York, New York - Shortly after the news of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's split broke, The 1975 frontman seemingly alluded to the break-up and the negative attention the relationship brought.

After Taylor Swift (r) and Matty Healy reportedly ended their brief romance, The 1975 frontman seemed to allude to the backlash to the relationship on Monday. © Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & ZUMA Wire (TAG24 Edit)

During a concert on Monday, Healy opened up about his decision to avoid social media and shared that he's relying on his friends for support in a seeming nod to the highly-publicized split.

He pointed out a fan's sign that read, "You are loved," and told the concertgoer, "That was very, very kind of you."

"I'm sure that's alluding to..." he said, stopping short of any concrete explanation.

"As you're aware, I'm not very online at the moment, and I'm sure people have just been calling me a c**t relentlessly," he said.

Healy has, indeed, been at the center of social media ire after his rumored romance with Swift brought further attention to his past controversial comments, which many fans deemed racist. The backlash became so heated that some particularly fervent Swifties launched a campaign urging the Anti-Hero singer to condemn her alleged beau's comments and actions.

While Healy assured fans he's doing just fine as he leans on his bandmates for support, new details about the sudden split reveal that the About You crooner's scandals weren't the reason behind it.