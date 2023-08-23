Taylor Swift drops surprise Reputation (Taylor's Version) preview!
New York, New York - The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now! The new Taylor Swift is back for karma with a surprise snippet from Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version).
Swifties were in for quite the shock on Wednesday when Prime Video dropped the first trailer for the upcoming TV show Wilderness, which just so happened to reveal the second look ever at Reputation (Taylor's Version).
The minute-long trailer kicks off with the first verse of Look What You Made Do before breaking into the chorus and, finally, the iconic bridge.
Reputation is one of the three remaining re-recordings left to be released, along with 1989 (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version).
While 1989 will drop on October 27, the release dates of the final two have yet to be revealed.
Swift debuted the first-ever glimpse at Reputation (Taylor's Version) earlier this month with a snippet of Delicate (Taylor's Version), which was featured in season 2 of The Summer Turned Pretty.
With two of the album's top hits already being previewed, could Reputation (Taylor's Version) be coming sooner than fans think?
When will Taylor Swift release Reputation (Taylor's Version)?
It's fair to say, at this point, that all of the re-recordings are complete. Swift has repeatedly lent her version of tracks from her albums left to be re-recorded for use on soundtracks, and the background vocals at The Eras Tour are widely believed to be from the re-recordings (whether released yet or not).
As for when the complete Reputation (Taylor's Version) will arrive, many believe that it will be the next re-recording after 1989, which would mean Swift would end right where she began and reclaim her titular debut last.
However, if her previous re-recording releases are to be taken as a pattern, the Lavender Haze songstress may opt to release new music before the final two re-recordings, just in the way she dropped Midnights between the Fearless and Red re-recordings and Speak Now and 1989.
In regards to the latest previews, they may not mean too much in predicting a release date. Swift previewed several snippets from 1989 (Taylor's Version) well before the re-recording was formally announced, so it's likely that she focuses more on having her versions featured in these projects as opposed to strategically planning their inclusions ahead of time.
But there's never a fool-proof way to predict Swift's next move, so fans will just have to wait and see!
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire