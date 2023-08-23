Taylor Swift drops surprise Reputation (Taylor's Version) preview!

New York, New York - The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now! The new Taylor Swift is back for karma with a surprise snippet from Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift unveiled a lengthy preview of Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) from her upcoming re-recording of Reputation. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Swifties were in for quite the shock on Wednesday when Prime Video dropped the first trailer for the upcoming TV show Wilderness, which just so happened to reveal the second look ever at Reputation (Taylor's Version).

The minute-long trailer kicks off with the first verse of Look What You Made Do before breaking into the chorus and, finally, the iconic bridge.

Reputation is one of the three remaining re-recordings left to be released, along with 1989 (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version).

While 1989 will drop on October 27, the release dates of the final two have yet to be revealed.

Swift debuted the first-ever glimpse at Reputation (Taylor's Version) earlier this month with a snippet of Delicate (Taylor's Version), which was featured in season 2 of The Summer Turned Pretty.

With two of the album's top hits already being previewed, could Reputation (Taylor's Version) be coming sooner than fans think?