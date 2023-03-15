Taylor Swift fan survey shows just how popular she is in the US

Washington, DC - If you needed more evidence of Taylor Swift 's unparalleled popularity, look no further than a new survey showing more than half of all adults in the United States consider themselves Taylor Swift fans.

The 33-year-old's legion of fans apparently comprise 53% of the country's adult population, according to a new survey from Morning Consult.

The research report also gave insight into the demographic traits of fans, finding that most Swifties are white, millennials, and Democrats.

Further proving that her fanbase isn't just obsessive teenage girls, only 52% of her fans are female, making the split pretty even between men and women.

While many were happy to admit to their appreciation of the singer, only 44% of the fans in the survey actually identified as a "Swiftie."

The fan report also yielded some unexpected results when it came to the popularity of each of her albums.