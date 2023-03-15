Taylor Swift fan survey shows just how popular she is in the US
Washington, DC - If you needed more evidence of Taylor Swift's unparalleled popularity, look no further than a new survey showing more than half of all adults in the United States consider themselves Taylor Swift fans.
The 33-year-old's legion of fans apparently comprise 53% of the country's adult population, according to a new survey from Morning Consult.
The research report also gave insight into the demographic traits of fans, finding that most Swifties are white, millennials, and Democrats.
Further proving that her fanbase isn't just obsessive teenage girls, only 52% of her fans are female, making the split pretty even between men and women.
While many were happy to admit to their appreciation of the singer, only 44% of the fans in the survey actually identified as a "Swiftie."
The fan report also yielded some unexpected results when it came to the popularity of each of her albums.
Taylor Swift survey reveals fans' favorite albums
Despite the record-breaking success of her most recent music, Swift's older work reigned supreme among fans in the survey.
1989, her 2014 album that marked her official transition to pop, ranked first as the fan favorite.
With catchy hits like Style, Wildest Dreams, and Blank Space, the pick isn't too unexpected.
Surprisingly, her self-titled debut placed second among avid fans.
Fearless ranked third among fans and second among all US adults, while Red took the fourth spot in both surveys.
The folklore and evermore eras were both ranked low by the most dedicated fans, taking the 10th and 12th spots, respectively.
Of course, the older demographic of fans in the survey may be responsible for the weight given to her older eras, but the results still struck many as unexpected.
"i wanna meet a person who likes debut more than any other album... WYD," one fan wrote.
"americans are too dumb to understand folklore lyricism this has to explain these results idc," another joked.
Regardless of the survey, Swift is sure to please every fan with songs from each album on The Eras Tour, which kicks off on Friday.
