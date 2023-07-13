Taylor Swift dodges bracelets thrown at her in viral Eras Tour video
Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift is the latest musician to be targeted by a thrown object by fans at a concert, though she thankfully managed to duck before she was hit.
In a clip from The Eras Tour in Kansas City, the 33-year-old is seen dodging several friendship bracelets tossed at her by fans.
The clip appears to have been filmed shortly after she left the stage after her final number.
Swift is able to duck out of the way of the bracelets as security guards reprimand the over-eager fans.
Friendship bracelet exchanges have become a tradition at The Eras Tour, drawing inspiration from the line, "So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it" from her Midnights song, You're On Your Own, Kid.
Many Swifties come armed with dozens of beaded bracelets, which often feature words or phrases related to the Anti-Hero artist, to give to or exchange with other fans.
Celebrity attendees have also been the recipients of friendship bracelets, with many sharing the collection they accumulated during the show on social media after.
While it seems this object-throwing incident was simply an overexcited fan looking to participate in the tradition, several musicians have been injured recently by items thrown at them during their performances.
Several musicians have recently been hit by items thrown by fans
Harry Styles was injured at a concert in Vienna on July 9 after a fan tossed something at him. The object hit him in the eye, with fans reporting that he appeared to be in pain as he attempted to keep performing.
Singer Bebe Rexha had to be hospitalized last month after a cell phone tossed at her cut her eye so badly she needed stitches.
Billie Eilish discussed the unsettling trend earlier this week, saying that while fan intentions usually aren't bad (as was likely the case in Swift's incident), the behavior is still "dangerous" and "infuriating" for the artists.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@natashalitle11 & IMAGO / ZUMA Press (TAG24 Edit)