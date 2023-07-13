Taylor Swift dodges bracelets thrown at her in viral Eras Tour video

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift is the latest musician to be targeted by a thrown object by fans at a concert, though she thankfully managed to duck before she was hit.

In a clip from The Eras Tour in Kansas City, the 33-year-old is seen dodging several friendship bracelets tossed at her by fans.

The clip appears to have been filmed shortly after she left the stage after her final number.

Swift is able to duck out of the way of the bracelets as security guards reprimand the over-eager fans.

Friendship bracelet exchanges have become a tradition at The Eras Tour, drawing inspiration from the line, "So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it" from her Midnights song, You're On Your Own, Kid.

Many Swifties come armed with dozens of beaded bracelets, which often feature words or phrases related to the Anti-Hero artist, to give to or exchange with other fans.

Celebrity attendees have also been the recipients of friendship bracelets, with many sharing the collection they accumulated during the show on social media after.

While it seems this object-throwing incident was simply an overexcited fan looking to participate in the tradition, several musicians have been injured recently by items thrown at them during their performances.