Taylor Swift gets jab from Elon Musk over Nazi salute photo: "Swifties = Hitler youth?"

Taylor Swift has once again found herself at the center of a bizarre controversy after tech mogul Elon Musk recently accused her of performing a Nazi salute.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has once again found herself at the center of a bizarre controversy after Elon Musk seemingly questioned whether she had done a Nazi salute.

Pop star Taylor Swift (r.) has once again found herself at the center of a bizarre controversy after tech mogul Elon Musk (l.) questioned whether she had done a Nazi salute.  © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia & ZUMA Press

Swifties are calling this "hate, hate, hate," fake, fake, fake.

In the week after the tech mogul has faced immense backlash for making a gesture resembling a Nazi salute at President Donald Trump's inauguration, the Tesla CEO took to his platform X to shed some of the heat.

A tweet he reposted on Tuesday featured a photo of pop star on stage during a Good Morning America appearance in 2014. Her hand is outstretched above her head, and is placed in a side-by-side next to a picture of Adolf Hitler saluting.

The post by End Wokeness' caption reads, "Does this mean Swifties = Hitler Youth?"

    Another tweet reads, "My god. Not her too."

    But Swifties weren't about to let this slide.

    Did Taylor Swift give a Nazi salute?

    Taylor Swift held the mic in her right hand in photos of her original performance on Good Morning America on October 30, 2014.
    Taylor Swift held the mic in her right hand in photos of her original performance on Good Morning America on October 30, 2014.  © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

    T-Swift fans quickly debunked the claim, pointing out that the image has reportedly been altered. Online fact checker Snopes has concurred.

    "An unknown user horizontally mirrored the picture, manipulating its contents to appear as if Swift raised her right arm – the arm designated for such a salute," the site reads in its deeming the photo "fake."

    In the original footage and photos from her GMA performance, Taylor can be seen holding a microphone in her right hand, making the salute stance impossible.

    This isn't the first time the star has been dragged into Musk's orbit. Last year, the billionaire caused quite a scene when he tweeted at Swift after she endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

    "Fine Taylor … you win," he wrote. "I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

    Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia & ZUMA Press

