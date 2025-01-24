Taylor Swift gets jab from Elon Musk over Nazi salute photo: "Swifties = Hitler youth?"

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has once again found herself at the center of a bizarre controversy after Elon Musk seemingly questioned whether she had done a Nazi salute.

Pop star Taylor Swift (r.) has once again found herself at the center of a bizarre controversy after tech mogul Elon Musk (l.) questioned whether she had done a Nazi salute. © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia & ZUMA Press

Swifties are calling this "hate, hate, hate," fake, fake, fake.

In the week after the tech mogul has faced immense backlash for making a gesture resembling a Nazi salute at President Donald Trump's inauguration, the Tesla CEO took to his platform X to shed some of the heat.

A tweet he reposted on Tuesday featured a photo of pop star on stage during a Good Morning America appearance in 2014. Her hand is outstretched above her head, and is placed in a side-by-side next to a picture of Adolf Hitler saluting.

The post by End Wokeness' caption reads, "Does this mean Swifties = Hitler Youth?"

Another tweet reads, "My god. Not her too."

But Swifties weren't about to let this slide.