Is Taylor Swift moving in with Travis Kelce in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift has reportedly settled into Travis Kelce's new Kansas City mansion as she kicks off a two-month break from touring.
After flying directly to Kansas City from her final Eras Tour performance of 2023, the 33-year-old pop star has supposedly moved into Travis' new mansion for the time being.
Per the Daily Mail, Taylor has opted to stay in Kansas City with her new beau through her break from touring before resuming her record-breaking concert series in February.
Moving trucks loading in "furniture and other items" were spotted on Tuesday, seemingly confirming that the Anti-Hero artist plans on making the mansion her primary residence amid the hiatus.
The 34-year-old athlete purchased the $6 million home last month, with reports claiming that he made the move out of privacy concerns related to his high-profile romance with Taylor.
Despite the Grammy winner's current residence, Travis purchased the home on his own. Taylor, meanwhile, has lent out her New York City apartment to Sophie Turner, who has had to stay in Manhattan as she continues to settle her divorce and custody proceedings with ex Joe Jonas.
After spending Thanksgiving apart, Taylor and Travis are expected to squeeze in plenty of time together during the coming months.
Taylor Swift lands in Kansas City to spend time with Travis Kelce
With Taylor now settled in Missouri, it's all but guaranteed that fans can expect some more viral appearances from her at upcoming Kansas City Chiefs games.
While her attendance at the team's next away game against Green Bay is a bit more uncertain, she's more than likely planning to cheer Travis on at the Chiefs-Bills showdown slated for December 10 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Taylor's attendance would certainly be welcomed by both Travis and his teammates, as the tight end has boasted significantly better on-field performances when she's in the stands as compared to the games she's missed.
Cover photo: Collage: Candice Ward / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP