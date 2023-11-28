Is Taylor Swift moving in with Travis Kelce in Kansas City?

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift has reportedly settled into Travis Kelce's new Kansas City mansion as she kicks off a two-month break from touring.

After flying directly to Kansas City from her final Eras Tour performance of 2023, the 33-year-old pop star has supposedly moved into Travis' new mansion for the time being.

Per the Daily Mail, Taylor has opted to stay in Kansas City with her new beau through her break from touring before resuming her record-breaking concert series in February.

Moving trucks loading in "furniture and other items" were spotted on Tuesday, seemingly confirming that the Anti-Hero artist plans on making the mansion her primary residence amid the hiatus.

The 34-year-old athlete purchased the $6 million home last month, with reports claiming that he made the move out of privacy concerns related to his high-profile romance with Taylor.

Despite the Grammy winner's current residence, Travis purchased the home on his own. Taylor, meanwhile, has lent out her New York City apartment to Sophie Turner, who has had to stay in Manhattan as she continues to settle her divorce and custody proceedings with ex Joe Jonas.

After spending Thanksgiving apart, Taylor and Travis are expected to squeeze in plenty of time together during the coming months.