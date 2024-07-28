Taylor Swift gets Team USA ready for Paris Games with Reputation (Taylor's Version) tease
Paris, France - Taylor Swift shared her excitement for the 2024 Olympic Games as NBC featured her music to hype up their Primetime in Paris coverage.
Are you ready for it?
The 34-year-old pop star has Swifties buzzing about Reputation (Taylor's Version) yet again, as one of the album's hit singles was selected for the promo clip.
...Ready For It? was featured in an epic compilation shared on Saturday, but it wasn't Taylor's Version – as some may have hoped.
Instead, it was a live performance recorded at The Eras Tour.
While Taylor has kept the plans for her final re-recordings elusive, Reputation has been, by far, the most anticipated pick for the next arrival.
The Karma singer has already teased a few songs from the re-recorded version through recent TV shows and movies, with snippets of Look What You Made Do (Taylor's Version) and Delicate (Taylor's Version) being featured in Prime Video shows Wilderness and The Summer I Turned Pretty, respectively.
Taylor gave her stamp of approval to the promo, resharing it on her Instagram story and writing, "So ready to stream at my tv cheering for these athletes."
Simone Biles pays homage to Taylor Swift's Reputation era
It seems the Games are especially Reputation-coded this year, as gymnast Simone Biles used ...Ready For It? in her floor routine at the US gymnastic trials last month.
The Team USA superstar got some love from Taylor for her performance, with the singer writing, "Watched this so many times and still unready. She's ready for it tho."
And ready she is, as Simone overcame an injury scare to make a roaring debut in Paris on Sunday – which also featured a snippet of ...Ready for It? to kick things off!
Cover photo: IMAGO / MediaPunch