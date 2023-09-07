Taylor Swift hits the recording studio amid Eras Tour break
New York, New York - Taylor Swift is back at it again as she returns to Electric Lady Studios in New York City amid her hiatus from The Eras Tour.
Despite her two-month tour break, the 33-year-old singer is wasting no time as she hits up the famed music studio once again.
In snaps taken on Tuesday, Swift was spotted exiting Electric Lady Studios after a late-night studio session with Jack Antonoff, per PEOPLE.
For the outing, the Anti-Hero artist donned a Ralph Lauren baseball hat paired with navy cargo pants and a black knit tank.
Swift was spotted again in New York on Wednesday, this time wearing a navy polo shirt and denim shorts in another chic streetwear style moment.
As for what the Grammy winner may be working on in the studio, fan theories are flying around that Swift is planning another new album amid her busy re-recording schedule.
Is Taylor Swift planning to release new music?
Between Eras Tour shows throughout this year, Swift has frequently spent time at Electric Lady Studios, fueling rampant speculation about her next music moves.
Last month, the Karma songstress confirmed her next re-recording, 1989 (Taylor's Version), would be released on October 27.
Though the earlier studio sessions could have been last-minute work on the re-recording, Swift is likely plotting brand-new music for the near future as well.
If her past releases are to be taken as a pattern, she is likely planning to break up the re-recordings once again with a new record before the final two Taylor's Version albums drop.
