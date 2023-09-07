Taylor Swift hits the recording studio amid Eras Tour break

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is back at it again as she returns to Electric Lady Studios in New York City amid her hiatus from The Eras Tour .

Taylor Swift was seen in New York City on Wednesday amid a break from The Eras Tour. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Despite her two-month tour break, the 33-year-old singer is wasting no time as she hits up the famed music studio once again.

In snaps taken on Tuesday, Swift was spotted exiting Electric Lady Studios after a late-night studio session with Jack Antonoff, per PEOPLE.

For the outing, the Anti-Hero artist donned a Ralph Lauren baseball hat paired with navy cargo pants and a black knit tank.

Swift was spotted again in New York on Wednesday, this time wearing a navy polo shirt and denim shorts in another chic streetwear style moment.

As for what the Grammy winner may be working on in the studio, fan theories are flying around that Swift is planning another new album amid her busy re-recording schedule.