Taylor Swift pays homage to Shania Twain with latest NYC street style

New York, New York - Taylor Swift hit the studio on Tuesday and paid tribute to fellow musician Shania Twain with her latest street style fashion.

Taylor Swift was spotted at Electric Lady Studios in New York City on Tuesday. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch

After going viral with her appearance at Sunday's Chiefs-Jets game, the 33-year-old continued her stay in New York City on Tuesday as she spent time at Electric Lady Studios.

Taylor was photographed entering the recording studio wearing an oversized Shania Twain t-shirt and bike shorts, finishing off the look with a white baseball cap and black sunglasses.

The Anti-Hero artist was accompanied by Keleigh Teller, who appeared in the music video for I Bet You Think About Me, along with her husband, Miles.

Taylor has been good friends with both Keleigh and Miles for several years, with the Karma singer calling Keleigh "the coolest living human on planet earth" in an Instagram tribute after the video dropped in 2021.

While Keleigh was the only one with Taylor at the studio, Miles was also photographed with his wife leaving Taylor's apartment on Tuesday.

As for what Taylor was recording at Electric Lady, any new music beyond 1989 (Taylor's Version) has yet to be confirmed.