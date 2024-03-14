Taylor Swift reveals secret surprise song for The Eras Tour concert film!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has revealed another of the streaming-exclusive surprise songs included in The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version).

On Thursday, fans got their first look at the 34-year-old's acoustic performance of You Are In Love, which will be featured in the streaming version of her concert film.

The fan-favorite from 1989 joins the previously announced additions of Maroon and Death by a Thousand Cuts.

It looks like Disney+ will be keeping the fourth a secret until the flick premieres, but based on Taylor's surprise set in Los Angeles, it's expected to be the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) vault track I Can See You.

Along with the new acoustic songs, The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will feature the never-before-seen performance of cardigan, which had been cut from both the theatrical and rental releases.

Disney+ will also include The Archer, Long Live, and Wildest Dreams – omissions from the theatrical cut that made it onto the rental.