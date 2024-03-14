Taylor Swift reveals secret surprise song for The Eras Tour concert film!
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has revealed another of the streaming-exclusive surprise songs included in The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version).
On Thursday, fans got their first look at the 34-year-old's acoustic performance of You Are In Love, which will be featured in the streaming version of her concert film.
The fan-favorite from 1989 joins the previously announced additions of Maroon and Death by a Thousand Cuts.
It looks like Disney+ will be keeping the fourth a secret until the flick premieres, but based on Taylor's surprise set in Los Angeles, it's expected to be the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) vault track I Can See You.
Along with the new acoustic songs, The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will feature the never-before-seen performance of cardigan, which had been cut from both the theatrical and rental releases.
Disney+ will also include The Archer, Long Live, and Wildest Dreams – omissions from the theatrical cut that made it onto the rental.
How to stream The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)
The longest-ever cut of The Eras Tour concert film debuts on Disney+ at 9 PM EST on Thursday, March 14.
The release joins Taylor's lockdown concert flick, folklore: the long pond studio sessions on the streamer.
Taylor is now on hiatus from The Eras Tour, set to return to the stage in May after the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.
