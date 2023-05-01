Taylor Swift sparks speculation with deleted Instagram post
Atlanta, Georgia - Taylor Swift may be busy on the road with The Eras Tour, but she's always up to something behind the scenes!
Eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that the 33-year-old singer made some changes to her social media recently, leading some to speculate about what exactly she's planning.
On Sunday, fans discovered that Swift had deleted an Instagram Reel where she discusses the meaning of Lavender Haze, one of the singles from her last album, Midnights.
The move has sparked some wild fan theories, with many suspecting that she deleted the video due to its focus on her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, whom she split from last month.
The video's removal is certainly suspicious, as the Anti-Hero artist hasn't deleted any other Midnights behind-the-scenes clips.
But that's not all Swift removed! In her Instagram bio, what was once a link to the Lavender Haze music video is now a link to her online store.
Are these changes clues that something is in the works?
Taylor Swift reveals her next single from Midnights
While many fans are hoping that the social media changes signify a major new release, the most plausible theory may be that they are connected to the newest single from Midnights - Karma.
The pop track certainly has "song of the summer" potential, and Tay has boosted its popularity by using it as the closing song on The Eras Tour.
Republic Records has confirmed Karma as the next radio single, with a release date listed as May 1.
Swift changing the link in her bio is almost certainly related to this, as Karma will likely receive a music video or remixes that will be linked in her bio next.
As for the Lavender Haze reel, things are a bit less clear. While it makes sense to change up the link to the music video to keep things updated, scrapping the explanation video feels unnecessary when the same videos for other tracks remain.
This just might mean that her split from Alwyn is indeed to reason behind it.
Though the initial reports said that the breakup was amicable, Swift's friends collectively unfollowing Alwyn certainly seems to indicate the singer is more than happy to scrap evidence of the relationship from her socials.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP