Taylor Swift sparks speculation with deleted Instagram post

Atlanta, Georgia - Taylor Swift may be busy on the road with The Eras Tour , but she's always up to something behind the scenes!

On Sunday, Taylor Swift deleted an Instagram Reel discussing the meaning behind her song Lavender Haze. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that the 33-year-old singer made some changes to her social media recently, leading some to speculate about what exactly she's planning.

On Sunday, fans discovered that Swift had deleted an Instagram Reel where she discusses the meaning of Lavender Haze, one of the singles from her last album, Midnights.

The move has sparked some wild fan theories, with many suspecting that she deleted the video due to its focus on her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, whom she split from last month.

The video's removal is certainly suspicious, as the Anti-Hero artist hasn't deleted any other Midnights behind-the-scenes clips.

But that's not all Swift removed! In her Instagram bio, what was once a link to the Lavender Haze music video is now a link to her online store.

Are these changes clues that something is in the works?