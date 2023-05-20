Taylor Swift: Storyteller brings Eras magic to Museum of Arts and Design

New York, New York - The newest exhibit at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City follows the epic career and iconic eras of Taylor Swift , and Swifties won't want to miss it!

Taylor Swift: Storyteller at New York City's Museum of Arts and Design provides a retrospective look at the singer's many musical eras. © TAG24/Kelly Christ

Taylor Swift: Storyteller, which opened to the public on May 20, features a number of memorable outfits worn by the 33-year-old in music videos, live performances, and more.

In a nod to her cycle of reinvention, each of Swift's album eras is represented within the exhibit, which features costumes, jewelry, props, and more from her decades-spanning career.

Upon arriving on the museum's second floor, guests are greeted by Swift's most memorable recent music videos, including Anti-Hero and All Too Well: The Short Film, which play on a loop as fans explore the exhibit's offerings.

The area immediately evokes the magical nostalgia of the Karma singer's songwriting, with two walls featuring handwritten lyrics. The first shows meticulously written verses of the fan-favorite All Too Well, while the second illustrates Swift's growth as an artist with scribbled-out lyrics to her first single, Tim McGraw, which she famously wrote in her high school math class.

Perhaps the most exciting display for Swifties features a notable look from each era. A blue tulle dress and cowboy boots from her debut-era performances kick off a line of ensembles that goes on through to the feather jacket featured in the Lavender Haze music video from Midnights.

