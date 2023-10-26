Taylor Swift hits back at 1989-era criticisms of her dating life in Taylor's Version prologue

Taylor Swift shared a new reflection on her life during the 1989 era in the prologue for the album's upcoming re-recording, which drops on Friday.

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is revisiting her 1989 era with her latest re-recording, and she's issued a new response to the many criticisms of her dating life at that time in the prologue of 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift shared a new reflection on the 1989 era in the prologue for the album's upcoming re-recording. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Jun Sato / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP The 33-year-old singer is set to drop her fourth re-recording with 1989 (Taylor's Version) on Friday. As CDs and vinyls are shipped to Swifties, Taylor's prologue for the re-recording has emerged online, shedding light on her poignant reflections on the challenges of the original era. The 2014 album came amid frequent criticisms of the Karma artist's dating life, and nearly a decade later, Taylor has provided a poignant response noting how difficult it was to face that in her early 20s. "You see - in the years preceding this, I had become the target of slut shaming - the intensity and relentlessness of which would be criticized and called out if it happened today," she said. "The jokes about my amount of boyfriends. The trivialization of my songwriting as if it were a predatory act of a boy crazy psychopath. The media co-signing this narrative." Taylor also opened up about her infamous "squad" from the 1989 era as an attempt to evade the vicious scrutiny and hit back at rampant fan theories that continued to "sensationalize" her love life by speculating about her female friendships.



Taylor Swift responds to lingering speculation about her female friendships

Taylor Swift (l.) discussed her infamous girl squad from the 1989 era in her prologue of the new re-recording. © Christopher Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP "It became clear to me that for me there was no such thing as casual dating, or even having a male friend who you platonically hang out with," Taylor said. "If I was seen with him, it was assumed I was sleeping with him." To deflect the scrutiny over her relationships with male stars in the early 2010s, she notably formed an influential friend group that included the likes of Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and more. "I swore off hanging out with guys. Dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era," she revealed in the prologue. The Grammy winner also drew attention to the rampant fan theories about potential romantic relationships within the group, noting that she found she wasn't able to escape the invasive speculation at this point either. "If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn't sensationalize or sexualize that, right? I would learn later on that people could and people would," Taylor wrote. For years, some Swifties have put forth theories that Taylor secretly dated Karlie Kloss or Glee star Dianna Agron during the 1989 era, with the former's Eras Tour appearance in August sparking a renewal of the chatter after the pair's apparent falling out. While a pervasive interest in her love life remains, she shared that her music has largely guided her through it, providing a vital sense of hope and purpose that has lasted nine years after the best-selling album's initial release.