Taylor Swift treats The Eras Tour truck drivers to $100K bonuses

Los Angeles, California - As she prepares to wrap up the US leg of The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift is paying it forward to her team in a big way.

Taylor Swift has reportedly given her truck drivers on The Eras Tour bonuses of $100,000 each. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that the 33-year-old had given her tour truck drivers, who are responsible for hauling the extensive stage equipment, a bonus of $100,000 each.

With 50 truck drivers on the US tour, Swift's bonuses totaled $5 million.

The bonus checks were given ahead of the second show in Santa Clara, the penultimate stop on the US leg.

According to the outlet, the Anti-Hero artist also gave bonuses to members of her band, her dancers, caterers, technicians, and more. The exact amount of these bonuses has not been revealed, but the source said it was a "very generous amount."

In addition to the generous contributions to her team, Swift has been giving back to the local communities at each stop on the sold-out stadium tour.

Beginning with Glendale, Arizona, she has donated to local food banks ahead of her shows in each city.