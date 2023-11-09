Is Taylor Swift changing The Eras Tour setlist?

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Taylor Swift is returning to The Eras Tour after a three-month hiatus, but will she make some major changes for the next leg?

Taylor Swift is rumored to be planning some big changes to her setlist as she resumes The Eras Tour in Argentina. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

The 33-year-old singer will take the stage for three consecutive nights at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, beginning on Thursday.

As was the case before the Latin America leg kicked off, fans are panicking that Swift will make some major changes to the setlist.

Though there's no concrete evidence, some fans are convinced that the Karma artist will drop The Archer, Long Live, and cardigan in the next leg of the tour after rumors spread via X that she was not rehearsing them.

These three songs were also cut from The Eras Tour concert film, adding further fuel to the fire.

Still, cutting the fan-favorites — one of which was a lead single — wouldn't exactly make sense. However, some posit that cuts may be in order as Swift looks to extend the setlist elsewhere.