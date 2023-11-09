Is Taylor Swift changing The Eras Tour setlist?
Buenos Aires, Argentina - Taylor Swift is returning to The Eras Tour after a three-month hiatus, but will she make some major changes for the next leg?
The 33-year-old singer will take the stage for three consecutive nights at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, beginning on Thursday.
As was the case before the Latin America leg kicked off, fans are panicking that Swift will make some major changes to the setlist.
Though there's no concrete evidence, some fans are convinced that the Karma artist will drop The Archer, Long Live, and cardigan in the next leg of the tour after rumors spread via X that she was not rehearsing them.
These three songs were also cut from The Eras Tour concert film, adding further fuel to the fire.
Still, cutting the fan-favorites — one of which was a lead single — wouldn't exactly make sense. However, some posit that cuts may be in order as Swift looks to extend the setlist elsewhere.
What songs have been cut from The Eras Tour setlist?
Further unverified claims have alleged that Swift will add songs from her debut era, which has been notably excluded from the permanent setlist despite the tour's billing as a journey through all of her musical eras.
With the massive success of 1989 (Taylor's Version), some suspect she'll extend that set, likely with the addition of one of the new vault tracks.
This theory certainly holds more weight, as Swift previously extended the Speak Now set in July with Long Live following the release of her version of the album.
With Long Live now allegedly scrapped, another 1989 addition would make sense, allowing the tour to evolve with her re-recording project.
Still, Swifties are in shambles at the possibility of these losses, and the anxiety is not likely to let up until she takes the stage on Thursday night.
To catch all the possible changes, be sure to catch a live stream so you don't miss any of the surprises.
Cover photo: IMAGO / MediaPunch