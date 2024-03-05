Taylor Swift urges fans to vote in Super Tuesday primary elections

Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift has called on her followers to head to the polls and cast their vote in the Super Tuesday elections.

Taylor Swift encouraged her nearly 300 million followers to vote in the Super Tuesday presidential primary elections in a new Instagram post. © REUTERS

The 34-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a story post encouraging fans to utilize their right to vote in the presidential primaries.

"Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories," she wrote.

"I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today."

The post included a link to vote.org, where users register to vote or find their polling places and times.

Swift's story was shared with her 282 million followers shortly before both Instagram and Facebook mysteriously crashed.

Her message did not include any specific endorsements, but her stamp of approval has become a key target for both of the likely candidates in the general race, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.