Taylor Swift urges fans to vote in Super Tuesday primary elections
Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift has called on her followers to head to the polls and cast their vote in the Super Tuesday elections.
The 34-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a story post encouraging fans to utilize their right to vote in the presidential primaries.
"Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories," she wrote.
"I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today."
The post included a link to vote.org, where users register to vote or find their polling places and times.
Swift's story was shared with her 282 million followers shortly before both Instagram and Facebook mysteriously crashed.
Her message did not include any specific endorsements, but her stamp of approval has become a key target for both of the likely candidates in the general race, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Will Taylor Swift endorse Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election?
After dominating pop culture in 2023, Swift's influence is undeniable – so much so that she has become the face of wild conspiracy theories positing that she was secretly working with the White House to re-elect Biden.
The right-wing fear largely stems from the Grammy winner's previous endorsement of the current president in the 2020 race, where she also slammed then-President Trump for "stoking the fires of white supremacy."
Amid theories that Swift would endorse Biden after Super Bowl LVIII, Trump shared a pre-emptive message claiming that there was "no way" she could be so "disloyal" to him and endorse Biden.
Biden weighed in on the possible endorsement from Swift during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, noting her past support and joking that whether or not he was secretly in cahoots with her was "classified."
Cover photo: REUTERS