President Biden talks potential Taylor Swift endorsement: "It's classified"
New York, New York - President Joe Biden poked fun at the lingering Taylor Swift conspiracy theories while teasing the pop star's potential endorsement of his bid for re-election.
Biden was a special guest on Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he was asked about the right-wing theories alleging that Swift was working with the White House to boost his election odds.
"Where are you getting this information? That's classified," he joked.
The conspiracy theories went into overdrive amid Super Bowl LVIII, where wild speculation posited that the game was rigged for the Kansas City Chiefs to set the stage for Swift, who was there to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, to endorse Biden.
The Chiefs did take home the Lombardi, and the president's social media page then shared a meme with the caption, "Just like we drew it up."
The Karma songstress did not endorse Biden after the game, but he reminded the late-night audience that she did just that ahead of the 2020 presidential election. When Meyers asked if that could happen again, Biden again quipped, "It's classified."
Considering just how massively Swift's influence has grown in the past four years, her support this time around has become a key target for both Biden and his likely opponent, Donald Trump.
2024 presidential candidates target Taylor Swift's endorsement
In January, a report by Rolling Stone revealed that the former president was actively targeting Swift and was even prepared to wage "holy war" against her if she came out against him.
On the day of the Super Bowl, Trump claimed there was "no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden" and claimed that he made her "so much money" with the Music Modernization Act, though all he did was sign the legislation.
"Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis [Kelce], even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!" he added.
Though she has not endorsed Biden at this point, the odds are slim to none she would ever endorse his competitor, as in 2020, Swift publicly slammed the then-president for "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism."
The Grammy winner's massive popularity could certainly influence the election, as proven by the impact of her recent social media posts encouraging fans to register to vote. While she didn't push any particular stance, the posts shared last fall sparked over 35,000 new registrations – a new record for Vote.org.
With Swift's fans leaning younger and more liberal, her pull – regardless of whether she explicitly endorses one candidate - could sway smaller elections on the 2024 ballot at the very least.
