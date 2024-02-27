President Biden talks potential Taylor Swift endorsement: "It's classified"

New York, New York - President Joe Biden poked fun at the lingering Taylor Swift conspiracy theories while teasing the pop star's potential endorsement of his bid for re-election.

President Joe Biden (l.) responded to conspiracy theories alleging that he is working with pop star Taylor Swift to improve his re-election chances. © Collage: JIM WATSON / AFP & IMAGO / AAP

Biden was a special guest on Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he was asked about the right-wing theories alleging that Swift was working with the White House to boost his election odds.

"Where are you getting this information? That's classified," he joked.

The conspiracy theories went into overdrive amid Super Bowl LVIII, where wild speculation posited that the game was rigged for the Kansas City Chiefs to set the stage for Swift, who was there to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, to endorse Biden.

The Chiefs did take home the Lombardi, and the president's social media page then shared a meme with the caption, "Just like we drew it up."

The Karma songstress did not endorse Biden after the game, but he reminded the late-night audience that she did just that ahead of the 2020 presidential election. When Meyers asked if that could happen again, Biden again quipped, "It's classified."

Considering just how massively Swift's influence has grown in the past four years, her support this time around has become a key target for both Biden and his likely opponent, Donald Trump.