Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour movie shatters records on Disney+
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has added another accolade to her illustrious career with the streaming release of The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version).
The 34-year-old pop star debuted her blockbuster concert movie on Disney+ earlier this month, sending Swifties into a frenzy with an extended three-and-a-half-hour cut.
As reported by Variety on Tuesday, the streaming version of the movie scored 4.6 million views within its first three days on Disney+, earning it the top spot as the biggest music film to debut on the streamer.
The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) has topped Swift's folklore: the long pond studio sessions as well as musical films featuring powerhouses like Beyoncé, Elton John, The Beatles, and more.
Swift's career-spanning flick was watched for 16.2 million hours in its first weekend on Disney+.
The Karma artist originally brought her latest concert movie to the big screen in October 2023, giving movie theaters a much-needed boost amid the Hollywood strikes.
The Eras Tour concert film managed to break the single-day ticket sale record held by Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home after the theatrical release was announced, earning over $26 million within 24 hours.
The Disney+ edition features several performances that had been cut from both the theatrical and rental releases, along with a special six-song acoustic collection.
Cover photo: Disney+