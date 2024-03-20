Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour movie shatters records on Disney+

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has added another accolade to her illustrious career with the streaming release of The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) was watched for 16.2 million hours during its first weekend on Disney+. © Disney+

The 34-year-old pop star debuted her blockbuster concert movie on Disney+ earlier this month, sending Swifties into a frenzy with an extended three-and-a-half-hour cut.

As reported by Variety on Tuesday, the streaming version of the movie scored 4.6 million views within its first three days on Disney+, earning it the top spot as the biggest music film to debut on the streamer.

The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) has topped Swift's folklore: the long pond studio sessions as well as musical films featuring powerhouses like Beyoncé, Elton John, The Beatles, and more.

Swift's career-spanning flick was watched for 16.2 million hours in its first weekend on Disney+.

The Karma artist originally brought her latest concert movie to the big screen in October 2023, giving movie theaters a much-needed boost amid the Hollywood strikes.

The Eras Tour concert film managed to break the single-day ticket sale record held by Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home after the theatrical release was announced, earning over $26 million within 24 hours.