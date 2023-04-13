Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour sparks clever letter to dissuade student absences

Tampa, Florida - As Taylor Swift brings The Eras Tour to the Sunshine State, local schools are taking some clever actions to dissuade students from playing hooky after attending the show.

Taylor Swift's school-night concert in Tampa has sparked some clever interventions from teachers hoping to prevent student absences. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Stay, Stay, Stay...in school!

The 33-year-old singer will perform three shows at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

With a school-night show on April 13, the highly-anticipated tour has sparked concern about absences among Swiftie students in local schools.

Enter Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis.

In a letter sent to students ahead of the concert, Davis informed students that any absences due to the show would not be excused, but in delivering the message, Davis proved to be the biggest Swiftie of all.

The superintendent managed to squeeze a total of 27 T. Swift song titles into the letter.

"Students, You Need to Calm Down. Under no circumstances will Friday be an excused absence because you were having an Enchanted evening under the Starlight at Raymond James Stadium," Davis wrote. "I understand I am the Anti-Hero here, and Call It What You Want, but You're On Your Own, Kid if you think being a Swiftie is a good excuse for missing important instruction."

While the occasion may not be worthy of an excused absence, Swift's show in Tampa has fan anticipation running high for more reasons than just her usual exceptional performances!