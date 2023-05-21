Taylor Swift updates fans at The Eras Tour: "I've never been this happy"

Foxborough, Massachusetts - Taylor Swift gave her fans an emotional update at her latest stop on The Eras Tour .

On Saturday, Taylor Swift told fans she's "never been this happy" before performing her surprise songs at The Eras Tour in Foxborough. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 33-year-old performed in the rain once again during night two of The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium.

The bad weather certainly didn't stop her from giving yet another epic three-hour performance, even as she had to wipe the water off of her piano.

Ahead of the night's surprise songs, Swift gave a heartfelt speech about her life at the moment.

"I've just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life, ever," she said.

The Anti-Hero singer thanked fans for their support but clarified that it's "not just the tour" that's making her so gleeful these days.

"My life finally feels like it makes sense," she added before performing Question...? from her latest album, Midnights.

While her sold-out stadium tour is certainly reason enough to smile, fans are curious if her recent split from Joe Alwyn and rumored new romance with Matty Healy inspired the comments as well.