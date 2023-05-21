Taylor Swift updates fans at The Eras Tour: "I've never been this happy"
Foxborough, Massachusetts - Taylor Swift gave her fans an emotional update at her latest stop on The Eras Tour.
The 33-year-old performed in the rain once again during night two of The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium.
The bad weather certainly didn't stop her from giving yet another epic three-hour performance, even as she had to wipe the water off of her piano.
Ahead of the night's surprise songs, Swift gave a heartfelt speech about her life at the moment.
"I've just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life, ever," she said.
The Anti-Hero singer thanked fans for their support but clarified that it's "not just the tour" that's making her so gleeful these days.
"My life finally feels like it makes sense," she added before performing Question...? from her latest album, Midnights.
While her sold-out stadium tour is certainly reason enough to smile, fans are curious if her recent split from Joe Alwyn and rumored new romance with Matty Healy inspired the comments as well.
Taylor Swift performs Question...? as a surprise song
Her choice of Question...? has sparked most of the curiosity, with the lyrics reminiscing on a past relationship as the narrator poses questions to her ex about how his new love compares to their past romance.
Many Swifties have speculated the Midnights track is about her famous ex Harry Styles, particularly because it samples 1989's Out of the Woods, which is heavily rumored to be about the 29-year-old singer.
As for why she picked it for Saturday's show, her alleged new romance with Healy may tie into the song's reflection on past love, as the pair were rumored to have briefly dated in 2014, though The 1975 frontman denied the reports at the time.
Nevertheless, many fans are a bit baffled by the connection between her speech and the song.
"still don't understand how question…? and happy are synonyms in the taylor swift dictionary," one fan said.
"Starting to believe nobody knows what question is about including Taylor," another joked.
Swift performed Invisible, a track from her self-titled debut album, as the second surprise song of the night.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP