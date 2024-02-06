Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's Grammy wins: "She's unbelievable"

Las Vegas, Nevada - Travis Kelce says he wants to match girlfriend Taylor Swift 's record-breaking Grammy exploits by bringing home some silverware of his own at this week's Super Bowl .

Travis Kelce gushed over Taylor Swift's 2024 Grammy Awards wins as he kicked off press for Super Bowl LVIII. © Collage: John Shearer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

The final countdown to the sporting event of the year got underway in Las Vegas on Monday with the traditional opening night media circus.

An estimated 30,000 fans packed into Allegiant Stadium – venue for Sunday's showpiece between Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers – to salute players from both teams during staggered two-hour media sessions.

Unsurprisingly, it was Kelce, the Chiefs' larger-than-life tight end whose relationship with pop icon Swift has captivated the NFL this season, who found himself center stage, surrounded by a large scrum of media from around the world.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Swift had made history by winning her fourth Album of the Year award at the Grammys, a record tally that saw her pull clear of icons such as Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder.

Kelce – who could win a third Super Bowl crown on Sunday – quipped that he was now under pressure to match his pop icon partner's achievements.

"She's unbelievable," a relaxed Kelce said of Swift. "She's rewriting the history books. I told her I need to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too. Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life, and it has been fun to gather the Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom and open them to the football world and sports world, and it has been cool to just experience that."



Kelce, meanwhile, admitted he is on a mission to clinch back-to-back Super Bowls with Kansas City following last year's win over the Philadelphia Eagles.