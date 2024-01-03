Travis Kelce spills on spending New Year's Eve with Taylor Swift

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has opened up about his recent New Year's celebrations with girlfriend Taylor Swift in Kansas City.

Travis Kelce (r) dished on his New Year's Eve with Taylor Swift in the latest episode of his podcast. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & Icon Sportswire

The 34-year-old athlete dished on his holiday festivities on Wednesday's episode of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Travis said the "atmosphere was great" during Sunday's celebration, which included the 34-year-old pop star as well as his mom, Donna Kelce, and teammate Patrick Mahomes.

"It was cool, man, to have all the friends and family," he said. "I think I had over 50, 55 people come in for this one."

Taylor and Travis were caught sharing a kiss as the clock struck midnight, capping off the end of a historic year for both stars.

The Super Bowl champ also hinted at his romance with the Karma songstress as he and Jason highlighted a recent NFL graphic that depicted him holding three cats in an apparent nod to Taylor's three pets.

Though Travis played coy during Wednesday's episode, his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, teased him the week prior about his newfound appreciation for cats.