Travis Kelce spills on spending New Year's Eve with Taylor Swift
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has opened up about his recent New Year's celebrations with girlfriend Taylor Swift in Kansas City.
The 34-year-old athlete dished on his holiday festivities on Wednesday's episode of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.
Travis said the "atmosphere was great" during Sunday's celebration, which included the 34-year-old pop star as well as his mom, Donna Kelce, and teammate Patrick Mahomes.
"It was cool, man, to have all the friends and family," he said. "I think I had over 50, 55 people come in for this one."
Taylor and Travis were caught sharing a kiss as the clock struck midnight, capping off the end of a historic year for both stars.
The Super Bowl champ also hinted at his romance with the Karma songstress as he and Jason highlighted a recent NFL graphic that depicted him holding three cats in an apparent nod to Taylor's three pets.
Though Travis played coy during Wednesday's episode, his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, teased him the week prior about his newfound appreciation for cats.
Has Taylor Swift made Travis Kelce a cat person?
"No, here's the deal, I told Jason [Kelce] that I want to get a cat," Kylie told Travis on a bonus episode released on December 29. "And he told me no. And I feel like you might like cats now."
Taylor is famous for her love of cats, even bringing her youngest feline, Benjamin Button, to appear on the cover of TIME Magazine with her for her Person of the Year honor.
The Grammy winner's cats live quite a lavish life – to say the absolute least! – as Olivia Benson, her second pet, is currently worth an estimated $97 million.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & Icon Sportswire