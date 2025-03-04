Travis Kelce's neighbor drops new bombshell about Taylor Swift romance
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce's next-door neighbor has spilled the beans about when the NFL star really began dating pop star Taylor Swift.
Wes Bergmann, a contestant on the latest season of The Traitors, claimed on the Social Games podcast that he was "the first person" to know about the blossoming love story.
He even admitted that he tried to let others in on the gossip, but they didn't believe him.
The podcast's co-host Michelle Fitzgerald was one of them, but she was skeptical given Taylor's past suitors.
"She loves a brooding artist. Usually they are a bit scrawnier; they're kind of like womanizers in a lot of ways," Michelle said.
"And then you have him who seems chivalrous, an all-American football player, and he has just been winning and crushing."
Wes noted that his talk of the romance came about "six months" before Taylor went to her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, thus confirming the dating rumors that were swirling at the time.
After the reality star's interview went viral this week, Wes clarified his comments and said things were "taken out of context".
Wes Bergmann sets the record straight on Taylor and Travis comments
"Omg y'all I'm so sorry and confused," Wes wrote via X on Tuesday. "Everything being reported on is none of my business. My contribution to this was taken out of context and said in what I thought was relative obscurity, but it obviously wasn't."
He added that Travis did move out by November, which was reported on at the time by multiple outlets, revealing the tight end opted to move to a home that would provide him with more privacy as his relationship took over the headlines.
Wes added that he wanted to tell Michelle that the couple was dating because the podcaster "is a giant fan" but didn't believe him "for six months."
"That was the intention of the comment," he added.
Regardless of how true Wes's account may or may not be, Taylor and Travis had indeed been dating for a bit when the Karma singer attended that first game.
Taylor herself confirmed as much in a December 2023 interview, where she shared that they first began hanging out when Travis "called her out" on his podcast that July.
"So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she said.
Cover photo: Collage: Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Imagn Images