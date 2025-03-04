Travis Kelce's neighbor drops new bombshell about Taylor Swift romance

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce's next-door neighbor has spilled the beans about when the NFL star really began dating pop star Taylor Swift .

Travis Kelce's (r.) next-door neighbor has spilled the beans about when the NFL star really began dating pop star Taylor Swift. © Collage: Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Imagn Images

Wes Bergmann, a contestant on the latest season of The Traitors, claimed on the Social Games podcast that he was "the first person" to know about the blossoming love story.

He even admitted that he tried to let others in on the gossip, but they didn't believe him.

The podcast's co-host Michelle Fitzgerald was one of them, but she was skeptical given Taylor's past suitors.

"She loves a brooding artist. Usually they are a bit scrawnier; they're kind of like womanizers in a lot of ways," Michelle said.

"And then you have him who seems chivalrous, an all-American football player, and he has just been winning and crushing."

Wes noted that his talk of the romance came about "six months" before Taylor went to her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, thus confirming the dating rumors that were swirling at the time.

After the reality star's interview went viral this week, Wes clarified his comments and said things were "taken out of context".