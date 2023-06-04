Why are Taylor Swift fans wearing diapers to The Eras Tour?
Los Angeles, California - In order to not miss a single second of Taylor Swift's performance, some die-hard fans are ready to give up going to the bathroom altogether during The Eras Tour.
The 33-year-old pop star has been on tour since March 17 and has sold out stadiums across the US.
Those who were lucky enough to get hold of one of the uber-expensive tickets naturally want to make the hefty bill worth it, which is why more and more videos are circulating on social media of fans going to the concert in diapers.
One hardcore Swiftie, who even suffered a diaper rash, wrote under her video of the Massachusetts performance that the wild effort was "worth this moment of taylor looking right at us."
Another Swiftie posted a clip on TikTok in which she ordered an 18-pack of diapers from Amazon, one of which she says she wore herself, and the other 17 she planned to give to fellow fans before the concert began in Houston.
Some Taylor Swift fans experience amnesia after The Eras Tour
Even though, in some cases, it might just be a joke, the mere thought of going to the concert in diapers proves just how exciting a Taylor Swift show can be.
The enormous enthusiasm has even led to amnesia in some concertgoers, according to Time Magazine.
The report says that some Swifties complained of memory lapses after their concert and sometimes forgot that they had seen their superstar live at all due to their heightened emotions.
With this in mind, perhaps the diapers are justified after all: if you forget that you were at the concert at all, you can also forget to go to the bathroom.
Of course, there's always the option of hitting the bathroom before the three-hour show kicks off to avoid the predicament altogether.
Cover photo: Collage: bonnontawat/123rf & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP