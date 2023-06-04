Why are Taylor Swift fans wearing diapers to The Eras Tour?

Los Angeles, California - In order to not miss a single second of Taylor Swift 's performance, some die-hard fans are ready to give up going to the bathroom altogether during The Eras Tour .

Some Taylor Swift fans have gone to extreme measures to ensure they don't miss a moment of The Eras Tour. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 33-year-old pop star has been on tour since March 17 and has sold out stadiums across the US.

Those who were lucky enough to get hold of one of the uber-expensive tickets naturally want to make the hefty bill worth it, which is why more and more videos are circulating on social media of fans going to the concert in diapers.

One hardcore Swiftie, who even suffered a diaper rash, wrote under her video of the Massachusetts performance that the wild effort was "worth this moment of taylor looking right at us."



Another Swiftie posted a clip on TikTok in which she ordered an 18-pack of diapers from Amazon, one of which she says she wore herself, and the other 17 she planned to give to fellow fans before the concert began in Houston.