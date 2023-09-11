Will Taylor Swift attend the 2023 MTV VMAs?

Newark, New Jersey - Taylor Swift is up for eleven awards at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, but is the singer planning on attending the star-studded ceremony?

Taylor Swift has not yet been confirmed to attend the 2023 MTV VMAs on Tuesday. © Collage: Imago / PA Images

The 33-year-old made the 2022 VMAs extra memorable with the announcement of her tenth studio album, Midnights, during her acceptance speech.

Despite her numerous nominations, Swift is not yet confirmed to be attending or performing at the 2023 ceremony, which will be held at 8 PM ET on Tuesday at the Prudential Center.

Still, there's some hope left for fans, as the Lavender Haze artist is currently on an extended break from The Eras Tour.

Adding further fuel to the speculation, Swift was spotted again at Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan on Friday, so heading to Newark for Tuesday's show is no tough task.

With or without Swift, the 2023 VMAs are shaping up to be an epic night for music fans with a slew of exciting performers confirmed for the event.