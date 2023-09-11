Will Taylor Swift attend the 2023 MTV VMAs?
Newark, New Jersey - Taylor Swift is up for eleven awards at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, but is the singer planning on attending the star-studded ceremony?
The 33-year-old made the 2022 VMAs extra memorable with the announcement of her tenth studio album, Midnights, during her acceptance speech.
Despite her numerous nominations, Swift is not yet confirmed to be attending or performing at the 2023 ceremony, which will be held at 8 PM ET on Tuesday at the Prudential Center.
Still, there's some hope left for fans, as the Lavender Haze artist is currently on an extended break from The Eras Tour.
Adding further fuel to the speculation, Swift was spotted again at Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan on Friday, so heading to Newark for Tuesday's show is no tough task.
With or without Swift, the 2023 VMAs are shaping up to be an epic night for music fans with a slew of exciting performers confirmed for the event.
Who is performing at the 2023 VMAs?
Hosted by Nicki Minaj, the 2023 VMAs will feature performances from Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo, and more.
Swift holds the most nominations among the honorees, recently scoring an additional three nods in the social-voted categories: Show of the Summer, Song of Summer (Karma feat. Ice Spice), and Album of the Year (Midnights).
Her other nominations include Artist of the Year and seven nods for Anti-Hero, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year.
If she does attend, Swift is not likely to make any album announcements this time around, as she's got the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) just around the corner on October 27.
