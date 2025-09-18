Will Taylor Swift make new music for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie?
Los Angeles, California - Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty got a big treat on Wednesday with news of a movie following the series finale, but will the show's resident soundtrack queen Taylor Swift be on board?
Prime Video sent shockwaves into the pop culture sphere with the announcement that Wednesday's finale wasn't the end of Belly's story.
Instead, The Summer I Turned Pretty will conclude with a film featuring lead stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno.
The TV adaptation of Jenny Han's popular YA novels has been practically defined by the music of Taylor Swift, with needle drops of her swoon-worthy hits accompanying just about every memorable moment.
Naturally, the movie news sent Swifties into a frenzy, and many are theorizing that the pop star could be planning some original music for the release.
"at this point i feel like taylor swift needs to either write an original song for the tsitp movie or just make a cameo," one fan said on X.
"and when taylor writes an original song for the summer i turned pretty the movie… then what," another said.
Though Taylor hasn't written any new songs for The Summer I Turned Pretty so far, she did give the show early access to some of her re-recordings, including This Love (Taylor's Version) and Back to December (Taylor's Version) – suggesting that there's a stronger collaborative effort than mere licensing of her songs.
If she does pen a new track, it wouldn't be the first Taylor has written for a movie!
Taylor Swift's soundtrack history
Taylor's first foray into soundtrack writing came with 2009's Hannah Montana: The Movie, for which she wrote the tracks Crazier and You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home.
She followed that up in 2010 with Today Was a Fairytale for the movie Valentine's Day (which she also acted in!) and in 2012 with two songs she wrote and performed for The Hunger Games soundtracks.
Other soundtrack songs she penned include 2013's Sweeter Than Fiction and her 2017 collab with Zayn Malik I Don't Wanna Live Forever. Her most recent soundtrack release was 2022's Carolina for Where the Crawdads Sing.
So, it's safe to say a soundtrack song isn't out of the realm of possibility!
Even if the Grammy winner doesn't pen a song specifically for the TSITP movie, the team will have even more Taylor songs to dive into, as she's set to debut her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3.
The movie's release date has not been confirmed, but author and showrunner Jenny Han said on Thursday that it won't be until 2027, at the earliest, as production has not begun yet.
Cover photo: Collage: DAVID GRAY / AFP & Guillaume BAPTISTE / AFP