Will Taylor Swift make new music for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie?

Los Angeles, California - Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty got a big treat on Wednesday with news of a movie following the series finale, but will the show's resident soundtrack queen Taylor Swift be on board?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to end with a movie following its TV series finale. © Guillaume BAPTISTE / AFP

Prime Video sent shockwaves into the pop culture sphere with the announcement that Wednesday's finale wasn't the end of Belly's story.

Instead, The Summer I Turned Pretty will conclude with a film featuring lead stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno.

The TV adaptation of Jenny Han's popular YA novels has been practically defined by the music of Taylor Swift, with needle drops of her swoon-worthy hits accompanying just about every memorable moment.

Naturally, the movie news sent Swifties into a frenzy, and many are theorizing that the pop star could be planning some original music for the release.

"at this point i feel like taylor swift needs to either write an original song for the tsitp movie or just make a cameo," one fan said on X.

"and when taylor writes an original song for the summer i turned pretty the movie… then what," another said.

Though Taylor hasn't written any new songs for The Summer I Turned Pretty so far, she did give the show early access to some of her re-recordings, including This Love (Taylor's Version) and Back to December (Taylor's Version) – suggesting that there's a stronger collaborative effort than mere licensing of her songs.

If she does pen a new track, it wouldn't be the first Taylor has written for a movie!