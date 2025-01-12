Are Zendaya and Tom Holland ready to start a family after engagement news?
Los Angeles, California - Insiders have dished on Zendaya and Tom Holland's plans for the future after the lovebirds got engaged over the holidays.
According to Us Weekly, the 28-year-olds are "on the same page" when it comes to having kids and had discussed it before Tom popped the question.
"Tom really wants to have a family, and [he] and Zendaya are on the same page about having kids and wanting to start a family together," a source revealed.
The tipster added that Tom "wants to have a family and have kids relatively young," but he is also focused on growing his career.
The Uncharted actor has signed on to a few buzzy new projects recently, including an adaptation of John Grisham's thriller The Partner.
Tom will also co-star with his fiancée in director Christopher Nolan's next movie, along with the anticipated fourth installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man franchise.
Shortly before the engagement news went public, Tom revealed that once he becomes a father, he wants to step back from Hollywood.
Zendaya and Tom Holland reveal their plans for parenthood
"When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore," the Cherry star said. "Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth."
Zendaya has shared a similar perspective in the past, saying that her dream life would include being able to "pop out" of Hollywood when she wants to and "have a safe and protected life with my family" in between projects.
In the meantime, insiders have also dished that Tom and Zendaya are in no rush to plan their wedding as they both focus on their latest projects.
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP