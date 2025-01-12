Are Zendaya and Tom Holland ready to start a family after engagement news?

Los Angeles, California - Insiders have dished on Zendaya and Tom Holland's plans for the future after the lovebirds got engaged over the holidays.

Zendaya (r.) and Tom Holland are said to be "on the same page" when it comes to having kids. © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to Us Weekly, the 28-year-olds are "on the same page" when it comes to having kids and had discussed it before Tom popped the question.

"Tom really wants to have a family, and [he] and Zendaya are on the same page about having kids and wanting to start a family together," a source revealed.

The tipster added that Tom "wants to have a family and have kids relatively young," but he is also focused on growing his career.

The Uncharted actor has signed on to a few buzzy new projects recently, including an adaptation of John Grisham's thriller The Partner.

Tom will also co-star with his fiancée in director Christopher Nolan's next movie, along with the anticipated fourth installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man franchise.

Shortly before the engagement news went public, Tom revealed that once he becomes a father, he wants to step back from Hollywood.