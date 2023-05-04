Zendaya and Selena Gomez fans fooled by viral Met Gala photoshop pics

New York, New York - Amid the excitement of the 2023 Met Gala , some fans fell victim to a few expertly-edited snaps of stars who were not in attendance at the big night, including Zendaya and Selena Gomez .

Fans of Selena Gomez (l) and Zendaya were fooled by viral photoshopped images of them that claimed to be from the 2023 Met Gala. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The annual fashion gala showcased a slew of incredible ensembles from A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, and more.

Unfortunately for fans, many of the rumored guests ended up being no-shows.

One particularly tough disappointment was Zendaya, who many had expected would attend after her stylist Law Roach seemed to tease it via Twitter.

But before the Euphoria star was officially declared a no-show, social media users accidentally circulated a photoshopped image of her, believing it to be her look for the evening.

As it turns out, the viral photo was actually singer Rita Ora attending the 2023 Met Gala, with her face swapped for Z's instead.

But that wasn't the only edit fans fell for, as an alleged snap of Selena Gomez also fooled millions of users.