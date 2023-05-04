Zendaya and Selena Gomez fans fooled by viral Met Gala photoshop pics
New York, New York - Amid the excitement of the 2023 Met Gala, some fans fell victim to a few expertly-edited snaps of stars who were not in attendance at the big night, including Zendaya and Selena Gomez.
The annual fashion gala showcased a slew of incredible ensembles from A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, and more.
Unfortunately for fans, many of the rumored guests ended up being no-shows.
One particularly tough disappointment was Zendaya, who many had expected would attend after her stylist Law Roach seemed to tease it via Twitter.
But before the Euphoria star was officially declared a no-show, social media users accidentally circulated a photoshopped image of her, believing it to be her look for the evening.
As it turns out, the viral photo was actually singer Rita Ora attending the 2023 Met Gala, with her face swapped for Z's instead.
But that wasn't the only edit fans fell for, as an alleged snap of Selena Gomez also fooled millions of users.
2023 Met Gala fakes of celebrity no-shows go viral
The viral image of Selena purportedly from the 2023 gala racked up nearly half a million likes and over 24 million views. Twitter even added context from readers to the post, noting that the image had been altered and was actually the Rare Beauty founder's face photoshopped onto a picture of Lily James at the 2022 Met Gala.
Additional photoshopped images of the star also went viral, including a supposed "after-party" snap that garnered over six million views despite being Selena's face edited onto Madison Beer's body from a different occasion.
Selena hasn't added the annual event since 2018, while Zendaya's last appearance was in 2019.
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP