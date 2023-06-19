Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy date night after multiple swoon-worthy interviews

London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland are back in the UK as they enjoy a sweet date night at the theater.

On Wednesday, Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted exiting a West End production of Brokeback Mountain. © IMAGO / agefotostock

The couple was spotted by fans at Soho Place in London on Wednesday as they exited the theater after seeing Brokeback Mountain.

The West End production of the play, which is an adaptation of the 1997 short story of the same name, stars Zendaya's Challengers co-star Mike Faist.

Earlier in the day, the 26-year-old shared a video of Faist alongside Josh O'Connor as the trio kicked off the press tour for the rom-com, which is set to hit theaters on September 15.

Zendaya and Faist are set to play spouses in the tennis-centric flick directed by Call Me by Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.

As the Euphoria star gears up to promote her next project, her boyfriend has been doing the rounds to plug his new TV show, The Crowded Room, and he revealed some swoon-worthy insight into his romance with Zendaya.

From proudly declaring he's "locked up" and "in love" to naming Zendaya as his childhood crush, there has been no shortage of adorable moments for fans to gush over this week.