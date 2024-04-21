Zendaya calls out questions about kissing co-stars: "This is weird!"
Los Angeles, California - While on her Challengers press tour, Zendaya has had to field a consistent line of uncomfortable questioning about romantic scenes, and the star has now spilled her feelings about the situation.
In an interview shared by Jake's Takes on Sunday, the 27-year-old was asked about the many times she's specifically been asked about kissing her co-stars in her recent movies.
After the reporter reiterated that kissing scenes are included in just about every movie, Zendaya shared her appreciation that he called attention to how often people still ask about them.
"Thank you for bringing that up because I thought the same thing," she said. "This is weird!"
The Euphoria star acknowledged the "unusual" questioning she, in particular, has received about a "normal" part of her job and admitted she isn't sure why that is.
"If it was somebody else here, you probably wouldn't be asked that question," she said.
Prior to promoting Challengers, Zendaya was asked multiple times whether it was awkward to kiss her co-star Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part Two.
Both actors emphasized that it's just another part of the job, but it's clear the message hasn't been received.
The latest comments come after fans called out an interviewer for calling Zendaya "Spider-Man's girlfriend" while asking her Challengers co-star, Josh O'Connor, if it was – you guessed it – awkward to film kissing scenes with her because of that.
Zendaya fans respond to reporter calling her "Spider-Man's girlfriend"
Thankfully, Josh handled the moment with grace, affirming that it is "not awkward at all" and adding that she's a "brilliant" actor before diverting his answer back to his thoughts on the movie.
"why do people act like zendaya is the first actress to ever have a boyfriend," one fan wrote in response to the clip.
Zendaya and Tom Holland are certainly one of Hollywood's favorite couples, and the obsession with them just might play into the frequent inquiries about her on-screen romantic scenes.
Still, the line of questioning continues to miss the point that such scenes are simply part of the job and – most importantly – not real.
"like imagine getting the opportunity to interview ZENDAYA for a movie she's starring in just to ask her about kissing a co-star as part of her JOB," one fan said.
"they need to fire every single one of these reporters that ask this stupid a** question atp. you have a chance to really get insight on the film and instead you disrespect zendaya by calling her 'spider-man's girlfriend' to one of her co-stars?" another said.
Challengers hits movies theaters on April 29.
