Zendaya calls out questions about kissing co-stars: "This is weird!"

Los Angeles, California - While on her Challengers press tour, Zendaya has had to field a consistent line of uncomfortable questioning about romantic scenes, and the star has now spilled her feelings about the situation.

Zendaya spilled her thoughts on the repeated questions she has received about the romantic scenes she shares with her Challengers co-stars in the new movie. © REUTERS

In an interview shared by Jake's Takes on Sunday, the 27-year-old was asked about the many times she's specifically been asked about kissing her co-stars in her recent movies.

After the reporter reiterated that kissing scenes are included in just about every movie, Zendaya shared her appreciation that he called attention to how often people still ask about them.

"Thank you for bringing that up because I thought the same thing," she said. "This is weird!"

The Euphoria star acknowledged the "unusual" questioning she, in particular, has received about a "normal" part of her job and admitted she isn't sure why that is.

"If it was somebody else here, you probably wouldn't be asked that question," she said.

Prior to promoting Challengers, Zendaya was asked multiple times whether it was awkward to kiss her co-star Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part Two.

Both actors emphasized that it's just another part of the job, but it's clear the message hasn't been received.

The latest comments come after fans called out an interviewer for calling Zendaya "Spider-Man's girlfriend" while asking her Challengers co-star, Josh O'Connor, if it was – you guessed it – awkward to film kissing scenes with her because of that.