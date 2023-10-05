Zendaya continues stunning Paris takeover with floral fashion

Paris, France - Zendaya has kept the fashion hits coming with yet another stunning ensemble in Paris.

Zendaya shared another show-stopping look from Paris Fashion Week via her Instagram on Wednesday. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old graced fans' Instagram feeds with a new carousel post.

The photos featured her rocking a stunning polka-dot romper with a dramatic plunging neckline and bright floral accents.

Unlike her recent vintage looks, Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, revealed that the ensemble is straight from the Fashion Week runway in the Balmain Spring-Summer 2024 collection.

The Euphoria star has consistently crushed her Paris Fashion Week appearances with a number of viral looks, including a show-stopping white zipper gown and an early 2000s Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Despite his shocking retirement earlier this year, Law Roach remains the mastermind behind all of Zendaya's recent outfits.

Thankfully, Law's departure from celebrity styling hasn't affected his connection with the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, whom he affectionately calls his "little sister."

With red carpet premieres still on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Paris Fashion Week has provided the pair the perfect opportunity to collaborate in the meantime.