Zendaya's most memorable moments of 2023

By Kelly Christ

Zendaya boasted another successful year in the spotlight, enjoying a 2023 filled with exciting achievements, viral moments, and killer fashion.

Zendaya had another majorly successful year, despite some delays to her upcoming projects. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Despite significant delays to her upcoming projects due to this year's Hollywood strikes, the 27-year-old still managed to have another memorable year in her growing career. From award shows to music festivals, Zendaya found herself basking in the limelight across all venues of entertainment in another trailblazing year. While 2024 is set to feature several of her most highly-anticipated projects, there are plenty of moments from 2023 worth celebrating before heading into the new year!

Zendaya wins her first Golden Globe

Zendaya was awarded the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her work in season 2 of Euphoria. © IMAGO / Picturelux In January, Zendaya took home her first Golden Globe Award, winning Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her work in season 2 of Euphoria. The Malcolm & Marie actor's role as Rue Bennett in the hit HBO drama has been her most critically acclaimed so far. Zendaya has also been awarded two Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for the role, along with countless nominations across other award shows. Beyoncé Beyoncé and Jay-Z rent out NYC tour bus for holiday family outing Her Emmy win at age 24 made her the youngest winner of the award in the ceremony's history.

Zendaya makes surprise return to the stage at Coachella

Zendaya (r) surprised fans at Coachella with a live performance of All for Us with Labrinth. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Zendaya shocked fans at Coachella by joining Labrinth for Weekend 2 of the annual music festival, taking the stage to perform their collaboration, All for Us. Since transitioning fully into the world of acting, the Emmy winner hasn't done much singing — especially not before an audience as big as Coachella's. Zendaya thanked fans after the performance, saying on social media, "Thank you all for welcoming me back on stage with open arms." Along with 2019's All for Us, Zendaya has also contributed I'm Tired (with Labrinth) and Elliot's Song (with Dominic Ficke) to the soundtrack of Euphoria.

Zendaya stuns at 2023 Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya wore a plunging white Louis Vuitton gown in one of her many stunning appearances at Paris Fashion Week in October. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS While the SAG-AFTRA strike halted her viral red carpet appearances, Zendaya reclaimed her fashion crown with several stunning ensembles at October's Paris Fashion Week. 2023 marked the Marvel star's first year as an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, and the partnership was perhaps nowhere better executed than at Paris Fashion Week. Modeling both new releases and timeless vintage pieces, Zendaya embodied the brand's elegance on the big stage with some of the most memorable looks of her career.

