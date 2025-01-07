Zendaya flaunts ring in first appearance since Tom Holland engagement news

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya continued to bask in the glow of her fiancée era as she rocked her new engagement at an event in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The 28-year-old actor attended an FYC screening of her acclaimed flick, Challengers, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, per People.

Zendaya's new diamond ring was front and center as she walked out on stage after the screening, putting her left hand to her chest so the jewelry was on full display.

The Euphoria star first revealed the rock – a 5.02-carat ring from London-based jeweler Jessica McCormack – at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

The diamond immediately got the rumor mill turning with chatter that she was now engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Tom Holland.

When asked by a journalist about the possibility, Zendaya flashed her ring but didn't answer the question directly.

It was the following day that TMZ led the confirmations of an engagement, with sources close to the couple later confirming the news to People as well.

Insiders have now shared further details of Tom's proposal, which is said to have taken place between Christmas and New Year's.