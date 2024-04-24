Zendaya opens up about "terrifying" return to Met Gala

New York, New York - Zendaya has teased her long-awaited return to the Met Gala – and admitted she still finds the prospect of the event "daunting."

Zendaya opened up about her return to the Met Gala next month during an appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark on Tuesday. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old star stopped by Live with Kelly & Mark in the Big Apple as she continues the press tour for her new movie, Challengers, which hits theaters Friday.

Zendaya confirmed she will be attending the 2024 Met Gala, where she will also serve as co-chair alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.

The Emmy winner has graced the famed steps five times before, but she admitted that it doesn't get any less intimidating.

"Going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven't been back for maybe four or five years," she said. "So this is my first time back at the Met in quite a while."

As for what fans can expect her to wear to the gala – which boasts a "Garden of Time" theme this year – she deferred all questions to her longtime stylist, fashion mastermind Law Roach.

With much fanfare around her recent "tenniscore" looks for Challengers press events, Zendaya revealed that playing into her movies' themes helps her to feel more confident on the red carpet.