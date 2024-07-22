Zendaya puts boho spin on controversial footwear during London stroll

London, UK - Zendaya turned heads in another chic look as she stepped out for some shopping in Notting Hill over the weekend!

Zendaya turned heads in another chic look as she stepped out for some shopping in Notting Hill over the weekend! © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 27-year-old star has been spending time across the pond as her boyfriend, Tom Holland, continues his run in Romeo & Juliet on the West End.

For her Sunday stroll, Zendaya rocked a cropped beige tank with pleated brown pants. She completed the look with a small Louis Vuitton shoulder purse and the controversial TikTok-favorite mesh slippers.

The Euphoria actor is no stranger to unusual footwear, as she took a similar dare in white leather Tabi ballet slippers last summer.

Both times, it seems, the risks paid off, as Zendaya's magic touch has proven capable of making just about any look work – even a full-on cyborg suit!

After a streak of preppy "tenniscore" looks while promoting Challengers, the Emmy winner has slowly transitioned into a more bohemian aesthetic, which was certainly the case for her latest outing.