Zendaya shares emotional message about "little brother" Angus Cloud
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has penned another heartfelt tribute to her late Euphoria costar and "little brother" Angus Cloud.
In an emotional chat with PEOPLE published on Monday, Cloud's friends and family shared their favorite memories with the actor, who tragically passed away on July 31.
"He felt like a little brother instantly; ironic because we played characters with the exact opposite dynamic," Zendaya said. "I'm lucky because I got to experience the most beautiful parts of him. I got to watch him create, and I got to watch him discover the fact that he was an actor."
Though Euphoria marked the pair's first professional collaboration, Zendaya and Cloud both grew up in Oakland, California and were classmates at Oakland School for the Arts as teens.
"I don't think a spirit like his could be defined," the Spider-Man: No Way Home star said of her late costar. "He was one of the most unique and pure-hearted people I've ever met."
"I hope he knows how loved he is, how much we miss him, and how much better the world is for having felt his glow."
Elsewhere in the piece, Cloud's mother, Lisa, shared more insight into the actor's final days and revealed the devastating effects of his father's sudden passing.
Angus Cloud's family shares details of his final days
"My son thought of Pops as his best friend. There is no doubt that his father's death took a toll on him," Lisa said. She added that after his funeral in July, Cloud was "not functioning" and utterly "grief-stricken."
"And if you are somebody who turns to drugs, that would be the logical thing to do, and that's what he did," Cloud's mother said. "His dad's death isn't responsible for his, but he clearly couldn't cope."
On September 21, a coroner's report confirmed that the HBO star had died due to a "lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and more."
Cover photo: Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/anguscloud