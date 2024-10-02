Zendaya wows with 80s-inspired glam and trendy bubble skirt at Paris Fashion Week

Paris, France - Zendaya graced the red carpet of Paris Fashion Week in a funky, '80s-esque ensemble!

The 28-year-old attended Louis Vuitton's spring-summer 2025 show on Tuesday in a bold, shoulder-padded blazer paired with a cream-colored bubble skirt.

She completed the look with a chic updo that made it appear as though she'd cut her hair into a trademark '80s bouffant.

As always, Zendaya was dressed and joined by her longtime stylist, Law Roach.

The Challengers star made her debut as a House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton in April 2023, and she's been spotted in a number of show-stopping looks from the luxury brand in the year since.

Last October, she wowed in a plunging white gown with gold accents for Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show, and she later dove into the brand's archive to craft some extra-special ensembles for the rest of the week.

Zendaya's outing in France comes amid an Oscars push for both Challengers and Dune: Part Two.