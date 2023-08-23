Zendaya dishes on romance with Tom Holland and where she stands with Law Roach
Los Angeles, California - In her latest interview, Zendaya opened up about how she navigates her highly-publicized relationship with Tom Holland and her current collaborations with stylist Law Roach after his shocking retirement.
The 26-year-old is ELLE magazine's cover star for September, and along with a stunning photoshoot, Zendaya got candid with the outlet in a telling interview published on Wednesday covering all things personal and professional.
Speaking about her upcoming rom-com Challengers, the Euphoria actor revealed that she noticed her stardom had reached a new level while filming in Boston, which led her to avoid going out in public.
"Before, I could get away with going places and getting in and out. But in Boston, I would end up going right back home because it was really overstimulating," she said.
Both she and Tom Holland have been outspoken about their desire to keep their romance as private as possible, but Zendaya got candid with the outlet about the reality of doing so with such high-profile careers.
"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love," Zendaya told the magazine. "But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."
Zendaya reveals how she's working with Law Roach post-retirement
Echoing Holland's sentiments from another recent interview, she emphasized that their focus is on "protecting the peace" amid the pressure of the spotlight.
"You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now," the Malcolm & Marie star said.
Zendaya also opened up about another important figure in her personal (and professional life), her former stylist Law Roach.
The fashion mastermind famously retired earlier this year, a decision that stirred shock in the celebrity world and left fans baffled.
Roach was quick to defend his muse from rumors of a falling out and reiterated that the pair would continue to work together in some capacity, and Zendaya gave some more details about what that means in the new profile.
"He's involved in every fashion contract, everything I do. If I have an opportunity where he can come with me, he's always going to be there," she said.
"He's always been my creative director in a sense, and he continues to fill that role because it's more than just clothes on a red carpet. It's a bigger thing," she continued.
Cover photo: Collage: STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP