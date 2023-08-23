Zendaya dishes on romance with Tom Holland and where she stands with Law Roach

Los Angeles, California - In her latest interview, Zendaya opened up about how she navigates her highly-publicized relationship with Tom Holland and her current collaborations with stylist Law Roach after his shocking retirement.

Zendaya shared some new insight into her romance with Tom Holland in a new interview published Wednesday. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 26-year-old is ELLE magazine's cover star for September, and along with a stunning photoshoot, Zendaya got candid with the outlet in a telling interview published on Wednesday covering all things personal and professional.

Speaking about her upcoming rom-com Challengers, the Euphoria actor revealed that she noticed her stardom had reached a new level while filming in Boston, which led her to avoid going out in public.

"Before, I could get away with going places and getting in and out. But in Boston, I would end up going right back home because it was really overstimulating," she said.

Both she and Tom Holland have been outspoken about their desire to keep their romance as private as possible, but Zendaya got candid with the outlet about the reality of doing so with such high-profile careers.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love," Zendaya told the magazine. "But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."