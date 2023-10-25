Will Heartstopper season 3 be the last?

Burnham, UK - Netflix's Heartstopper is set to return with a highly-anticipated season 3, but will it be the last for the hit TV show?

Heartstopper is currently in production for season 3, but will it be its last? © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Production is officially underway for season 3 of the fan-favorite series, which is adapted from Alice Oseman's graphic novels of the same name.

Though Heartstopper scored a rare double-renewal after season 1, no further news has been confirmed for its future beyond season 3.

After filming began earlier this month, production details have led to some speculation among fans that the third season may be the final farewell.

The fan theories went into overdrive after the Heartstopper cast and crew were revealed to be filming at Burnham Park Academy this week, per the Slough Observer.

Without giving too much away, the production's carnival set raised some eyebrows, as the scenes from the novels take place in Volume 5 of the graphic novels, which has been released online but will not hit bookstores until December.

While season 2 did borrow elements from both Volumes 3 and 4, do the latest filming updates suggest that Heartstopper will wrap up its TV tale with just one more season?