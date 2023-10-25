Will Heartstopper season 3 be the last?
Burnham, UK - Netflix's Heartstopper is set to return with a highly-anticipated season 3, but will it be the last for the hit TV show?
Production is officially underway for season 3 of the fan-favorite series, which is adapted from Alice Oseman's graphic novels of the same name.
Though Heartstopper scored a rare double-renewal after season 1, no further news has been confirmed for its future beyond season 3.
After filming began earlier this month, production details have led to some speculation among fans that the third season may be the final farewell.
The fan theories went into overdrive after the Heartstopper cast and crew were revealed to be filming at Burnham Park Academy this week, per the Slough Observer.
Without giving too much away, the production's carnival set raised some eyebrows, as the scenes from the novels take place in Volume 5 of the graphic novels, which has been released online but will not hit bookstores until December.
While season 2 did borrow elements from both Volumes 3 and 4, do the latest filming updates suggest that Heartstopper will wrap up its TV tale with just one more season?
Has Heartstopper been renewed for season 4?
Though the concern is understandable, the set is certainly no confirmation that Heartstopper is cutting things early.
Oseman previously told Radio Times that four seasons would be needed to cover the full story of Nick and Charlie.
"I haven't done any in-detail planning or anything, but it's quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it," she told the outlet.
With this in mind, it's likely that season 3 will borrow from both Volume 4 and 5, and with a sixth volume confirmed to be on the way as well, there is certainly enough to leap off of for a potential fourth season.
Oseman has even mentioned the possibility of adapting the Nick & Charlie novella, adding further fuel to the four-season fire.
Still, all of this rests on Netflix's choice to renew the series once again, which may not be confirmed until after season 3 hits the streamer.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Everett Collection