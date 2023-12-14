Heartstopper season 3 wraps filming: "Bye for now"
London, UK - Heartstopper season 3 has officially wrapped filming, and fans are already in a frenzy about what the season will hold and whether it might be the end of the road for the hit TV show.
On Wednesday, the cast and crew of the popular Netflix series appeared to confirm that filming on its third season had ended.
Actor Joe Locke shared a snap of himself in front of the camera, writing, "bye for now charlie warlie."
Still, a formal announcement of wrapping from creator Alice Oseman — a seeming tradition for the series — has yet to arrive, so there may be some remaining scenes for other cast members to shoot.
After receiving a rare double-renewal from Netflix following the success of season 1, there remains no news on whether season 3 will be the last for Heartstopper.
Oseman, who is the author of the Heartstopper graphic novels, has shed light on what fans can expect from season 3 as she revealed the show's goals to finish its run with four seasons.
What can fans expect from Heartstopper seaosn 3?
Oseman recently gave a new update on what fans can expect from season 3 — and a potential season 4!
"I think most people have figured this out by this point, but season 3 will be Vols 4 and 5 and the This Winter novella," Oseman wrote on Tumblr. "If we get a season 4, it would be Vol 6 and the Nick and Charlie novella."
The author previously revealed that Heartstopper would end around the time Nick goes off to college, which is shortly after the events of the Nick and Charlie novella.
Her revelation also comes after the casting of Michael Holden, a character from Oseman's debut novel, Solitaire, who first appears in Volume 4 of Heartstopper.
Along with the new addition, nearly all of the primary cast members are expected to return, with Ben Hope (played by Sebastian Croft) being the only character confirmed to be exiting the show ahead of round three.
Though the adaptation has been largely faithful to the source material, there are elements of the new season that are harder to predict, as many of the supporting characters have received storylines that are unique to the TV show.
When will Heartstopper season 3 premiere?
As for when season 3 will finally hit Netflix, nothing has been confirmed by the streamer just yet.
However, season 2 filming wrapped in early December 2022 before premiering in August 2023, so fans can likely expect season 3 in early fall 2024.
In the meantime, fans can catch up on the Heartstopper graphic novels, with Volume 5 hitting bookstores on December 19.
