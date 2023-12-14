Heartstopper season 3 wraps filming: "Bye for now"

London, UK - Heartstopper season 3 has officially wrapped filming, and fans are already in a frenzy about what the season will hold and whether it might be the end of the road for the hit TV show.

Heartstopper season 3 has seemingly completed filming, with new episodes expected to premiere in 2024. © Screenshot/Instagram/nima_taleghani

On Wednesday, the cast and crew of the popular Netflix series appeared to confirm that filming on its third season had ended.

Actor Joe Locke shared a snap of himself in front of the camera, writing, "bye for now charlie warlie."

Still, a formal announcement of wrapping from creator Alice Oseman — a seeming tradition for the series — has yet to arrive, so there may be some remaining scenes for other cast members to shoot.

After receiving a rare double-renewal from Netflix following the success of season 1, there remains no news on whether season 3 will be the last for Heartstopper.

Oseman, who is the author of the Heartstopper graphic novels, has shed light on what fans can expect from season 3 as she revealed the show's goals to finish its run with four seasons.