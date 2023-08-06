Heartstopper season 3: When will it premiere and what can fans expect?

Heartstopper season 2 only hit Netflix on Thursday, but many fans are already setting their sights on season 3. When will it premiere, and what can fans expect?

By Kelly Christ

Los Gatos, California - As Heartstopper fans buzz over season 2, many are already setting their sights on what the TV show has in store for season 3.

Season 2 of Heartstopper began streaming on August 3, but it was already renewed for season 3 in 2022. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/sam_joly_ & heartstopper The adaptation of Alice Oseman's graphic novels of the same name has taken Netflix by storm, as season 2 climbs the streamer's charts and continues to receive critical acclaim. After season 1, Heartstopper scored a rare double-renewal from Netflix, so season 3 of the series has already been confirmed. Season 2 left off on a bit of a cliffhanger after quite the emotional final scene, but thankfully, the graphic novels shed some light on what fans can expect from the third season. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Heartstopper season 2!

When will Heartstopper season 3 premiere?

Heartstopper season 3 is likely to be delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. © Screenshot/Instagram/aliceoseman While Oseman has confirmed that they have begun writing the scripts for season 3, the production faces a significant likelihood of delay due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. As a British production, the WGA strike has not impacted the writing, but with most of the cast belonging to SAG-AFTRA, the actors will not be able to work until an agreement is reached. Once production is greenlit, fans can potentially expect a release about a year from the start of shooting, based on the schedules of previous seasons. Season 2 kicked off filming in September before wrapping in early December, nine months before it was released on Netflix.

What will happen to Nick and Charlie in Heartstopper season 3?

Without getting into too many spoilers from the books, Season 3 is likely to be a bit less light-hearted than the first two, as Volume 4 of the graphic novels focuses heavily on Charlie's worsening mental health. Still, there are plenty of joyful moments to look forward to, including a heartwarming resolution to the unsent "I love you" message from the season 2 finale. Though the series has been incredibly faithful to the comics in regards to Nick and Charlie's storyline, the arcs of the supporting cast have largely been created by the author just for the show, so there are going to be plenty of surprises, even for those who have read all of Oseman's books!

Will all of the Heartstopper characters return for season 3?

Season 2 hinted that Ben Hope (played by Sebastian Croft) would be exiting the show with the revelation that he'd be transferring out of Truham in the coming school year, and the Heartstopper cast and crew have now officially confirmed the departure.

Oseman told Tudum that "Ben's role in Heartstopper is now complete" following his final scene with Charlie in episode 7. "Ben can become a better person, but Charlie should not have to witness that, endorse it, or offer any forgiveness. And so he won't," she said. Fans can expect all of the other main cast members to reprise their roles next season.