June Movie and TV releases: The Flash, Transformers, and more are coming this summer!

Summer is right around the corner, and these fresh TV and movie releases will be hitting screens everywhere this June.

A new month means that new flicks and TV series are on the horizon. From the return of the iconic Indiana Jones film to the invasion of the Skrulls, movie and TV lovers have much to look forward to this month. Start the summer off right by catching these movie and TV releases dropping in June!

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Will the Transformers unite or will they fall? Find out in Transformers: Rise of the Beast. © IMAGO / Everett Collection Unite or fall. The Autobots are back, and this time they're bringing their primitive counterparts with them. Set in the '90s, Rise of the Beasts follows Optimus Prime and introduces the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons as they work to stop the Decepticons from destroying the world. With a new cast and fresh characters, the seventh installment of the Transformers franchise offers a lot of promise – and a lot of action! See what happens when the Autobots unite when Transformers: Rise of the Beasts debuts June 9.

The Flash

Ezra Miller returns as Barry Allen in The Flash but will he save or harm his future? © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Worlds will collide this June when DC's anticipated flick, The Flash, debuts. Ezra Miller reprises his role as Barry Allen aka The Flash who decides to travel back in time to prevent his mother's murder. Naturally, this leads to disastrous consequences and an unexpected team-up with Barry's alternate self and a few other DC heroes! The upcoming superhero flick follows James Gunn's DCU takeover and Miller's controversial run-ins with the law. Fans won't want to miss this blockbuster hit for the simple fact that it marks the long-awaited return of Michael Keaton's Batman. Will Barry save his future or destroy his past? Find out when The Flash zaps into theaters June 16.

Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson (r) and Colbie Smulders are back as Nick Fury and Maria Hill in Marvel's Secret Invasion. © IMAGO / Everett Collection Marvel is back in action this summer with the first series from Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in the television show, Secret Invasion. Hailed as the MCU's biggest "crossover event," the series follows Fury's attempt to stop the shape-shifting alien species, the Skrulls, from infiltrating the Earth. Since the MCU is currently sans Earth's mightiest heroes, The Avengers, it's up to Fury, his former partner Maria Hill, played by Cobie Smulders, and a few other allies to stop this invasion from happening. But, who can Fury truly trust? Find out when Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ June 21.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford returns as the iconic Indiana Jones in what is said to be his last ride in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. © IMAGO / Picturelux Are you ready for one last ride? Harrison Ford is back for what has been teased as the actor's last adventure playing the iconic and enigmatic Indiana Jones in Dial of Destiny, the fifth movie of the film series. The retired archaeologist and college professor gets recruited by his goddaughter to help her track down the Antikythera, an artifact that Indy's been searching for his whole life. Of course, the treasure hunter will have to face villains, action, impossible stunts, and more villains. But when destiny calls, Jones always answers – no matter the cost!