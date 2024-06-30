July Movie + TV releases: Deadpool, Twisters, & more to sweep fans away!

From Deadpool & Wolverine to Twisters, this July, there's plenty to look forward to in the world of entertainment as the summer heats up.

By Elyse Johnson

Summer is officially in full effect thanks to July's smoking hot movie and TV releases!

Twisters, Deadpool 3, and more will be heating up the already scorching summer this July. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures The Fourth of July, sunny weather, and relaxing beach days aren't the only fun things to look forward to this month. The entertainment is at an all-time high, with thrilling releases coming to the theaters and living rooms this July. From the anticipated Deadpool sequel to The Bachelorette's next season, let's just say there's no way anyone can be bored this summer! Celebrities Actor Martin Mull, star of Roseanne and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, has died You know the drill. Check out these four sizzling releases coming this July that are absolutely unmissable!

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Eddie Murphy is back to serve justice in the upcoming Netflix comedy, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. © Screenshot/YouTube/Netflix Axel Foley is back to dish out vengeance and justice California style in the fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop film series. Eddie Murphy reprises one of his most iconic roles as the titular character, and he will be joined by a star-studded cast for the upcoming action-comedy, including Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. This time, Axel is back in BH after his daughter is threatened, and a dangerous conspiracy is afoot. Prince Harry Prince Harry accused of "deliberately destroying" evidence in phone-hacking case Will the fan-favorite cop uncover the ugly corruption and save the day? Tune in when Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F drops on Netflix July 3!

The Bachelorette season 21

Will Jenn Tran find love as the newest Bachelorette? Find out when the hit reality series returns this July. © Disney Looking for some spicy romance this summer? Then bring on the "Jenn-ergy" as season 21 of the long-running dating competition series is here! The next Bachelorette is Jenn Tran, a physician's assistant student originally from Hillsdale, New Jersey. Fans of the ABC show are already familiar with Ms. Tran, as the beauty was also a contestant on season 28 of The Bachelor. Though Tran didn't win over tennis pro Joey Graziadei, hopefully, she'll finally have her chance to find love and live happily ever after. Who will capture Tran's heart? Find out when The Bachelorette season 21 premieres July 8!

Twisters

(From l. to r.) Daisy Edgar Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Glen Powell lead the ensemble of Twisters, hitting theaters on July 17. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press The summer heat can also bring nasty summer storms, so what better way to beat those rainy days than by catching the sequel to the 1996 disaster flick Twister? Twisters, starring Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar Jones, and Anthony Ramos, follows a new group of storm chasers who will again try to outrun nature – or get swept away trying. While sequels and reboots aren't always well-received, this new movie could be a wild ride for those who love a good, thrilling summer flick! Buckle up for the storm of a century when Twisters hits theaters July 17!

Deadpool & Wolverine

The biggest movie of 2024 is coming this month, and fans don't want miss the epic team up of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (l.) in Deadpool & Wolverine. © IMAGO / Landmark Media Arguably the biggest movie of the summer – and 2024 as a whole – is the next Marvel flick that hopes to redeem the struggling Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are back as their respective characters, Deadpool and Wolverine, in a superhero film that will "change the course" of MCU history. When the Time Variance Alliance recruits Deadpool for a mission of a lifetime, how can you refuse? And with the help of the reluctant X-Men, can the unserious duo rewrite history? And lest we forget those pesky rumors that Taylor Swift could make a cameo in the flick!