Wicked-ly talented: Oscars tease epic live performance plans!

Los Angeles, California - After last year's Oscars gala wowed viewers with a glitzy, star-studded I'm Just Ken karaoke, the producers of Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony knew exactly where to turn for this year's showstopping musical moment.

Cynthia Erivo (l.) and Ariana Grande will perform songs from their hit musical Wicked at the 2025 Academy Awards. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The pink hues of Barbie will be swapped for the pink (and green) colors of Wicked, the smash-hit movie version of the Broadway show that is up for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture.

"Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will be on our stage – it's going to be a moment," Oscars executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor told AFP.

"With I'm Just Ken, I feel like every celebrity was singing along, so it'd be great to have that energy again this year," added executive producer Katy Mullan.

The producers have not revealed which hits will be featured, although safe bets for any Wicked medley would include Erivo belting out Defying Gravity, and Grande delivering the bubbly Popular.

The songs from Wicked are so well-known and beloved by Hollywood attendees that "our biggest challenge" will be to stop the A-listers in the aisles drowning out the onstage talent, Mullan joked.

"But, I mean, we encouraged it last year. We should probably encourage it again," she said.

This year's musical lineup has drawn some controversy.

As the Wicked songs were not written specifically for the film, they were not eligible for the Best Original Song Oscar.

In recent years, all the nominated songs have been performed on Oscars night. But this year, Kapoor said producers had "opened up the potential for different music performances."