Wicked-ly talented: Oscars tease epic live performance plans!
Los Angeles, California - After last year's Oscars gala wowed viewers with a glitzy, star-studded I'm Just Ken karaoke, the producers of Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony knew exactly where to turn for this year's showstopping musical moment.
The pink hues of Barbie will be swapped for the pink (and green) colors of Wicked, the smash-hit movie version of the Broadway show that is up for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture.
"Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will be on our stage – it's going to be a moment," Oscars executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor told AFP.
"With I'm Just Ken, I feel like every celebrity was singing along, so it'd be great to have that energy again this year," added executive producer Katy Mullan.
The producers have not revealed which hits will be featured, although safe bets for any Wicked medley would include Erivo belting out Defying Gravity, and Grande delivering the bubbly Popular.
The songs from Wicked are so well-known and beloved by Hollywood attendees that "our biggest challenge" will be to stop the A-listers in the aisles drowning out the onstage talent, Mullan joked.
"But, I mean, we encouraged it last year. We should probably encourage it again," she said.
This year's musical lineup has drawn some controversy.
As the Wicked songs were not written specifically for the film, they were not eligible for the Best Original Song Oscar.
In recent years, all the nominated songs have been performed on Oscars night. But this year, Kapoor said producers had "opened up the potential for different music performances."
Will Timothée Chalamet perform at the Oscars?
Best song nominee Diane Warren has called the move "extremely disrespectful," but Kapoor said nominated songwriters will instead be honored with a "really beautiful" video montage.
"This is the 97th year already of the Oscars, so a little change is good," he added.
Like the award winners themselves, many elements of the show remain under wraps.
But that has not stopped frenzied speculation.
Other musical performers announced so far include Doja Cat, Queen Latifah, Raye, and K-pop sensation Lisa from the band Blackpink.
Will there be any further musical surprises? Perhaps Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet, who portrayed Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, will pick up a guitar alongside a certain folk music legend?
"We really tried to make that happen! If you can get to Bob, we would love for that to happen!" said Kapoor, laughing.
The Oscars begin on Sunday at 7 PM ET, and will be broadcast on ABC and Hulu.
Cover photo: Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP